Rusty Eck Ford – a modern Ford dealership for the unmatchable F-series, including the F150

Wichita, Kansas, USA – Rusty Eck Ford is one of the most iconic dealerships known for its up-to-date vehicle inventory. The dealership has six decades of memorable history in satisfying customers’ needs. Rusty Eck Ford is famous because of all new and used Ford vehicles. The unmatchable F150 truck is the most demanded truck by the Ford enthusiast. The dealership is best for people who want to learn more about Ford Explorer, Ford Explorer for sale Wichita, Ford Explorer listings near me.
Rusty Eck Ford has a variety of Ford cars, SUVs, vans, and trucks. F150 truck is the most popular amongst them. The dealership provides every F150 variant to help people chase their truck dreams. These variants include XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and more. F150 trucks are among the best-selling trucks in Wichita and the world.
The Ford F150 trucks stand out because they combine utility with power and unequaled features. The vehicle has a cutting-edge powertrain, safety features, and a standard auto-start and stops the system. People can visit website to get more info about the Ford150 Truck for sale Wichita and Ford150 truck listings near Wichita.
One of the spokespersons at Rusty Eck Ford says, “Our Wichita Ford dealership has been in the family for generations and has continued to play a prominent role in the community for over 65 years. Whether you’re visiting us for Ford sales, service, or financing, your requirements are our priority. We have Ford financing options for everyone to help buying or leasing a Ford easier.”
About Rusty Eck Ford:
Rusty Eck Ford’s unmatchable vehicles and services are for everyone. The successful dealership is known not only for its outstanding customer service. Rusty Eck Ford has raised over $1 million for local schools by adopting a School program and Ford test drives. People can visit Rusty Eck Ford anytime to learn more about vehicle details.
Media Contact
Company Name: TurnKey Marketing
Contact Person: Butch Flarida
Email: Send Email
Phone: (951) 291-2259
Address:4190 Green River Road
City: Corona
State: CA 92878
Country: United States
Website: https://tkmkt.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.