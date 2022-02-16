The leading Ford dealership, Chino Hills Ford maintains a COVID free environment to satisfy customers' needs

Chino Hills, California, USA – To meet the demands of Ford lovers, Chino Hills Ford strives to provide Ford vehicles, including hatchbacks, sedans, trucks and SUVs. The dealership is committed to offering a wide range of new and pre-owned automobiles, exceptional services, and fantastic offers on popular car models. Customers can get exactly what they want from the unique vehicles selection to satisfy their needs. People can get more info about the complete listings of cars on Chino Hills Ford’s website.
Not only the needs, but the dealership also values the safety and health of customers and staff. After the arrival of COVID-19, Chino Hills Ford has taken steps to maintain a healthy and clean environment. The dealership always keeps an eye on information from state health officials and the CDC for guidance to avoid spreading the virus.
Chino Hills Ford is taking the necessary measures for the safety of staff and customers. All the dealership staff are fully vaccinated and follow the COVID SOPs while interacting with the customers. At the Ford dealer Inland Empire, everyone maintains six feet social distancing, while using sanitiser. The deep cleaning of the dealership takes a next step to save people’s lives. To get more info about the dealership, visit the website.
A spokesperson at the dealership said: “Here at Chino Hills Ford, it is our mission to be the automotive home of drivers in the Chino, CA area. We provide a vast selection of new and used vehicles, exceptional car care and customer service with a smile! With competitive prices offered on every pre-owned model for sale on our lot, you won’t find a reason to visit any other dealership in Chino.”
About Chino Hills Ford:
Chino Hills Ford provides an opportunity for people to purchase their dream Ford vehicle. The dealership offers all the latest Ford models, mechanical and body parts to meet customers’ needs. People can learn more on the website about the latest Ford vehicles.
Media Contact
Company Name: TurnKey Marketing
Contact Person: Butch Flarida
Email: Send Email
Phone: (951) 291-2259
Address:4190 Green River Road
City: Corona
State: CA 92878
Country: United States
Website: https://tkmkt.com/
