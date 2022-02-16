Timeery provides booking software solutions to busy salons seeking increased revenue streams

Easy-to-use software makes businesses more efficient by managing appointments, scheduling, and storing customer information

In 2019, the hair salon industry reached a total revue of $46.5 billion. The industry is booming, especially post-COVID-19 pandemic as people want to get out and live life once more. Yet, many salons around the globe are still using out of date tactics to manage their business.

Timeery, a booking software solution, was launched to change the way salons work. The easy-to-use booking software makes salon businesses more efficient in multiple areas from managing appointments to scheduling clients to storing customer information. In addition, the ease-of-use customers have for booking appointments makes it possible to grow a salon business like never before with very little effort.

Customers can use the Timeery link placed on a salon’s website or social media page to book an appointment. Timeery sends text message notifications to customers reminding them of their appointments as the date draws near. As salon owners and workers know, missed appointments means missed income.

In addition, having an all-in-one software solution eliminates the need for a secretary, salon host, or stylist from taking phone calls and booking client appointments. Small business owners can benefit from Timeery to reach new clients and retain them.

Making it possible for a potential customer to book online can increase a business’s revenue. Research has found that some businesses can increase their revenue by 120% by simply adding an online booking system such as Timeery to their existing website and social media.

The affordable software gives salon owners a smartphone app to run their business. This provides salon owners and workers access their own schedule to see when appointments are booked. Timeery also gives salon owners more in-depth features including statistics on the salon, clients, and employees.

For one low price of £19 per month, salon owners are able to streamline their business to make them more cost-effective. Timeery is available for hair and beauty salons, pet clinics, and dentists’ clinics. The software makes the booking process easy to do for clients while giving businesses the chance to increase revenue. For a free trial, please visit Timeery’s official website.

