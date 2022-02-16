Timeery provides booking software solutions to busy salons seeking increased revenue streams

In 2019, the hair salon industry reached a total revue of $46.5 billion. The industry is booming, especially post-COVID-19 pandemic as people want to get out and live life once more. Yet, many salons around the globe are still using out of date tactics to manage their business.
Timeery, a booking software solution, was launched to change the way salons work. The easy-to-use booking software makes salon businesses more efficient in multiple areas from managing appointments to scheduling clients to storing customer information. In addition, the ease-of-use customers have for booking appointments makes it possible to grow a salon business like never before with very little effort.
Customers can use the Timeery link placed on a salon’s website or social media page to book an appointment. Timeery sends text message notifications to customers reminding them of their appointments as the date draws near. As salon owners and workers know, missed appointments means missed income.
In addition, having an all-in-one software solution eliminates the need for a secretary, salon host, or stylist from taking phone calls and booking client appointments. Small business owners can benefit from Timeery to reach new clients and retain them.
Making it possible for a potential customer to book online can increase a business’s revenue. Research has found that some businesses can increase their revenue by 120% by simply adding an online booking system such as Timeery to their existing website and social media.
The affordable software gives salon owners a smartphone app to run their business. This provides salon owners and workers access their own schedule to see when appointments are booked. Timeery also gives salon owners more in-depth features including statistics on the salon, clients, and employees.
For one low price of £19 per month, salon owners are able to streamline their business to make them more cost-effective. Timeery is available for hair and beauty salons, pet clinics, and dentists’ clinics. The software makes the booking process easy to do for clients while giving businesses the chance to increase revenue. For a free trial, please visit Timeery’s official website.
Media Contact
Company Name: Timeery
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://timeery.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.