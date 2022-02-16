YogaBellies Updates Individuals about Yoga Teaching Opportunities

Since its inception, the YogaBellies® brand has helped people maintain physical and mental health by promoting regular yoga practice. The organization now wants to help interested candidates become yoga instructors. The reason for this development is to enhance the YogaBellies® mission of improving the lives of individuals through yoga. Plus, yoga is a fun and safe workout that can improve a person’s health and wellness. The practice helps people achieve a perfect balance between the mind and body. For this reason, the team believes that all members of the community deserve access to yoga.

While the YogaBellies® program is aimed at pregnant women, its benefits extend to people of all ages and backgrounds. Team members believe that yoga teaching is a true calling, a path that will reward the practitioner for a lifetime. Therefore, the organization is now accepting applications from women with a keen interest in birthing, pregnancy, babies, and women. The offer is intended to encourage women to support one another through feminine yoga techniques, regardless of the discipline. Instructors will be provided with everything needed to succeed in this profession.

For instance, the YogaBellies® program gives would-be instructors access to exclusive training programs as well as a community of over 50,000-plus moms and mothers-to-be. Instructors also receive lifetime access to YogaBellies® teacher resources, including:

A self-paced 200-hour online course. Another benefit is the option to become a licensed trainer with a thriving business model.

A collection of more than 60 customizable class plans with SLEEP meditations.

Printable and video formats containing YogaBellies Business Goddess training.

30 hours of recorded live classes from YogaBellies; More than 60 hours of instructional videos, with step-by-step guidance for varying postures; practice techniques; and many more.

First aid certification for all YogaBellies® teachers and anatomy and physiology guides.

This training differs from others across the industry in that it does not require applicants to be yoga experts or instructors in order to join the organization. What is most important is that the applicant abides by yoga ethics. Ten different modules make up the teacher training curriculum.

As part of the training, applicants are taken through the foundations of Hatha yoga, pranayama, and yoga sequencing. During the program, students explore physical challenges, which allow the opportunity to develop adequate skills and techniques to help others. Training is a long-term commitment. As a result, YogaBellies® recommends that applicants are ready to make this commitment before enrolling in the training course.

Finally, participating in the YogaBellies® teacher training program provides candidates with the opportunity to learn from award-winning yoga teachers and midwives. Plus, there is the opportunity to network with other aspiring instructors. The YogaBellies® team is available to offer guidance and support throughout the process.

About YogaBellies®

YogaBellies® is a Scottish-based wellness and fitness centre that offers private yoga lessons, corporate classes, and baby yoga sessions. The organization is targeted towards helping pregnant women, mothers, and other women stay fit and strong by achieving a perfect balance between the mind and body. Through regular yoga practice, YogaBellies® hopes to improve the lives of such individuals, allowing healthier and more productive lives. A fitness store is also available on the website.

