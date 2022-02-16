INFLUENCIO, by the Technicorum Group, announces the official launch of INFLUENCE tokens on its first Launchpad, TheTechLauncher

Investors, fans and followers, can now purchase Influencio’s INFLUENCE tokens on TheTechLauncher token platform from February 15th, 2022

SINGAPORE – FEBRUARY 16, 2022 – Influencio, an upcoming top influencer token project by the Technicorum Group, today announced the launch of INFLUENCE tokens on the first launchpad to offer these tokens: TheTechlauncher.

Influencio has allocated 10,000,000 INFLUENCE tokens for the public round at USDT 0.05 per INFLUENCE token. Investors can purchase INFLUENCE BEP20 tokens on the TheTechLauncherfrom February 15, 2022. The purchased tokens will be subject to a seven-day lockup period from the first date of an upcoming IDO or centralised exchange listing, and is then entitled to a daily claim over three months.

Visit https://linktr.ee/influencio for more details on the project, and details of the token purchases.

Commenting on Influencio’s official launch, Daniel Daboczy, Chief Executive Officer of Influencio, says, “Influencio is targeting over a hundred million global celebrities, micro-influencers and their fans who have not been able to fully monetise from their social media activities. We are committed to providing our solutions in the Influencer’s ecosystem by providing several tools for paid amplification including play-to-earn, Web 3.0 SocialFi, watch-to-earn and dynamic digital assets.” Daniel also ads, “We have seen a massive daily surge in the community growth and interest in Influencio. As a result, we are confident and look forward optimistically to the project’s long-term success. Today marks day one of our very ambitious journey to improve how influencers and micro-influencers monetise on their amplification.”

INFLUENCE Tokens have a total token supply of 606,006,666.

10% of the token allocations to the Influencers.

31% to the project team, advisors, and marketing promotion.

20% allocated for its liquidity.

5% and 10% are set aside for farming and DAO, respectively.

INFLUENCE token is a governance token that governs all activities on the platform. Influencio offers a universal currency called INFLUENCE Tokens that can be used across borders, allowing marketers to reward local influencers, brand owners, and users worldwide. INFLUENCE token holders will be entitled to unlock premium features on the platform that include direct messaging to influencers, participating in Influencio contests, and casting votes. INFLUENCE tokens are one of the two tokens system of Influencio, along with its ACTS tokens, that can be used to purchase Influencers’ NFTs and participate in the Influencio P2E games and ecosystem.

INFLUENCE tokens allow holders to do the following:

1. Purchase and unlock premium content uploaded by their favourite influencers.

2. Purchase both influencio NFTs and Influencer specific NFTs.

3. Purchase influencer-specific tokens upon the Influencer achieving the specified influence levels within the platform.

4. Use Influencio and influencer-specific tokens in the platform/influencer governance module, including proposals creation.

5. Vote on platform upgrade features and choose the content posted by the Influencer.

6. Have access to the Influencio P2E games, which will provide users an equal opportunity to earn from playing top games in the Influencio ecosystem.

7. Participate in the Influencio ecosystem and its recurring contests in the platform.

Visit ​​https://bit.ly/InfluencioTechLauncher to purchase your INFLUENCE tokens!

Read more about Influencio at https://www.influencio.io/

ABOUT INFLUENCIO

Influencio’s new INFLUENCE and ACTS cryptocurrencies (BEP20 tokens) are designed to address friction and assist monetisation within the growing global influencer market. The project is supported by the most prominent YouTubers and influencers in South America, Europe, Nordic countries, and Asia. It will soon have a fully global presence as well. The project is led by CMO Danjal Kanani alongside CEO Daniel Daboczy. Influencio solves key market challenges using blockchain and NFTs with DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi elements. Influencio streamlines payments and processing, content marketing management, interaction monitoring and offers FinTech solutions to the industry.

For more information, please visit https://influencio.io.

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated and specialise in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, the Metaverse, etc. Its fully owned subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, is a Singapore-registered Fintech company certified by Singapore FinTech Association as an authorised blockchain & DLT provider, e-wallet, core banking, digital exchange Platforms, digitisation and tokenisation, platforms, products, and services. The Technicorum group has numerous reference projects and clients, including over 100 ICOs/IEOs/IDOs/STOs completed through its subsidiaries over the last four years.

Website: https://www.technicorum.com/

Media Contact: PR@technicorum.com

