Spiritual advisor and Plant Medicine industry torch-bearer shares story in effort to help others

NORTH OKANAGAN, British Columbia – Feb 16, 2022 – Just two months ago the future looked uncertain for Lara-Rose Duong.
After 20 years of bravely fighting a rare autoimmune disease, she faced a critical attack in December, with only a 60 percent chance to live.
But thanks to a treatment typically prescribed for those suffering from Multiple Sclerosis, Duong is now recovering in a treatment center following a Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant.
This treatment has been used successfully for her condition – Myasthenia Gravis – over a dozen times in Canada and nearly a dozen more in Europe.
But unable to receive treatment in her native Canada, Duong turned to a clinic in Mexico – a first for the country.
Now following the procedure, she is on the path to recovery and living with a new mission; getting the word out about her condition and the treatment that may have saved her life.
“It took 20 years of suffering, and my wonderful husband, Adin, selling his home along with using his life savings to get to this point,” Duong said. “But if by sharing my story, I can save others from the trauma I faced it will be worth it.”
Myasthenia Gravis, while rare, can have a devastating impact on the lives of those that suffer from it.
The condition is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the connection between nerves and muscles is interrupted.
There is no cure and can occur at any age.
Those that suffer from it are prone to debilitating muscle weakness, especially in the upper body and face.
“First and foremost, I want to shed some light on Myasthenia Gravis so that those that suffer from it can have an understanding of what the disease is and what the effects of it are,” Duong said. “But I also want to ensure that the development of treatments continues for those afflicted by this disease.”
“The research out there does not encompass the experience I have lived. My hope is that we can get a better understanding, so no one else has to be misdiagnosed and people can be seen as a whole being rather than a set of symptoms.”
Informing people of this new treatment is also a high priority for Duong.
“It shouldn’t require a six-month trip to Mexico to receive treatment,” Duong said. “But while the trip has created a tremendous financial burden, I am so very grateful for the care I have received at Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico. Their work is truly a blessing.”
While the battle for better health is looking up, the treatment, travel and six-month stay in Mexico while her immune system recovers from treatment has left a hefty financial burden on Duong.
“I am overwhelmed already by the generosity of those that have donated to the fundraising campaign,” Duong said.
So far over $10,000 has been brought in via a Go Fund Me campaign.
But there is much more to go to achieve the campaign’s goal of $300,000.
“The path to returning home and sharing my story is unfortunately a very long and costly one, but I hope my experiences will be an inspiration to those suffering from this, and other rare diseases,” Duong said. I want them to know there is hope and a better life out there. Never stop fighting for it.”
For more information about Duong visit her pages on social media, including Instagram.
To donate to the campaign, visit her page on Go Fund Me.
For updates on Duong’s efforts, join the Kindest Souls Gang mailing list, available on her linktr.ee page.
Media Contact
Company Name: Lara-Rose Duong
Contact Person: Stuart Ryan
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 424 644 6227
Country: Canada
Website: www.lararoseduong.com
