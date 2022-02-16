Emergency Physicians Want More Training and to Comply With the New Law – Vanguard Medicine Inc. Can Help

Manhattan, New York – Vanguard Medicine Inc. is an award-winning firm dedicated to educating and supporting frontline workers and health care providers (HCPs) in providing compassionate care and reducing the risk of lethality for victims of intimate partner violence (IPV).
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is abuse or aggression that occurs with a romantic partner (former or current) and can include physical and sexual violence, stalking, or psychological aggression. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 1 in 4 women will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetimes. Almost 80% of victims suffering abuse will visit an emergency room an average of 7 times within 4-years. The high-frequency visits make the emergency department a unique place to ensure that victims receive compassionate care and necessary resources from front-line health care workers to overcome their situation.
A first-year pediatric emergency medicine fellow at one of the largest teaching hospitals in New York describes her as someone who is “a survivor, not necessarily someone you should be pitying or think is weak, but somebody who is actually really strong and often doing it because they have children or have no real way of leaving.”
When healthcare providers are grossly unaware of how to care for victims, it puts victims at risk of being re-victimized as they seek care and safety. A new New York statewide law mandates domestic violence training for all HCPs, social workers, and security in all departments. Hospitals may currently be at risk of noncompliance and may face large monetary fines and other penalties. Governing bodies of this law include the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), the Department of Health, and the American Medical Association (AMA). Fifteen other states have similar domestic violence hospital training mandates. Best practice guidelines serve as a way to optimize patient care and help physicians avoid critical errors while saving hospitals unnecessary costs and time.
Together with HCPs, Vanguard implements innovative solutions and clinical supports to facilitate effective screening, provide precision care, and improve discharge practices that will empower patients experiencing IPV. One emergency doctor said, “because it’s such a sensitive topic, I don’t think I can go wrong by learning more.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence has risen as much as 100% in some areas of the country and the lethality is increasing. Of note on Friday, January 21, 2022, in Manhattan, two police offers were fatally shot, after responding to a domestic violence call, along with the high profile case of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, both incidents demonstrate that domestic violence can be fatal and more resources and training are needed for those working on the frontline every day.
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-KtnhNpRjYU
For more information about the New York statewide law that went into effect in December 2020 contact connect@vanguardmedicine.org or visits Mindful Care Global to register for the award-winning CME/CNE accredited training. Follow the conversation here:
https://www.facebook.com/VanguardMedicine
https://www.linkedin.com/company/vanguardmedicine/
Media Contact
Company Name: Vanguard Medicine Inc.
Contact Person: Christina Blackburn, MS
Email: Send Email
Address:300 E. 95th Street
City: New York
State: NY 10129
Country: United States
Website: https://mindfulcareglobal.mykajabi.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Emergency Physicians Want More Training and to Comply With the New Law – Vanguard Medicine Inc. Can Help
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.