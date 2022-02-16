Emergency Physicians Want More Training and to Comply With the New Law – Vanguard Medicine Inc. Can Help

Manhattan, New York – Vanguard Medicine Inc. is an award-winning firm dedicated to educating and supporting frontline workers and health care providers (HCPs) in providing compassionate care and reducing the risk of lethality for victims of intimate partner violence (IPV).

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is abuse or aggression that occurs with a romantic partner (former or current) and can include physical and sexual violence, stalking, or psychological aggression. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 1 in 4 women will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetimes. Almost 80% of victims suffering abuse will visit an emergency room an average of 7 times within 4-years. The high-frequency visits make the emergency department a unique place to ensure that victims receive compassionate care and necessary resources from front-line health care workers to overcome their situation.

A first-year pediatric emergency medicine fellow at one of the largest teaching hospitals in New York describes her as someone who is “a survivor, not necessarily someone you should be pitying or think is weak, but somebody who is actually really strong and often doing it because they have children or have no real way of leaving.”

When healthcare providers are grossly unaware of how to care for victims, it puts victims at risk of being re-victimized as they seek care and safety. A new New York statewide law mandates domestic violence training for all HCPs, social workers, and security in all departments. Hospitals may currently be at risk of noncompliance and may face large monetary fines and other penalties. Governing bodies of this law include the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), the Department of Health, and the American Medical Association (AMA). Fifteen other states have similar domestic violence hospital training mandates. Best practice guidelines serve as a way to optimize patient care and help physicians avoid critical errors while saving hospitals unnecessary costs and time.

Together with HCPs, Vanguard implements innovative solutions and clinical supports to facilitate effective screening, provide precision care, and improve discharge practices that will empower patients experiencing IPV. One emergency doctor said, “because it’s such a sensitive topic, I don’t think I can go wrong by learning more.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence has risen as much as 100% in some areas of the country and the lethality is increasing. Of note on Friday, January 21, 2022, in Manhattan, two police offers were fatally shot, after responding to a domestic violence call, along with the high profile case of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, both incidents demonstrate that domestic violence can be fatal and more resources and training are needed for those working on the frontline every day.

