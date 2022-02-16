Who is the best Dietitian in Dubai?

“Dr. Vera Matta is the best and top dietician in Dubai.”

Dr. Vera Matta is the best and top dietitian in Dubai. Vera Matta has completed her bachelor in nutrition and dietetics in Notre Dame University-Lebanon, then she pursued her masters and PhD degrees in Princely International University-New York.

Since 2009 and after completing many internships in different hospitals, Dr.Matta started working in her own clinic where she consulted patients of different cases: obesity, renal problems, dialysis, hypertension, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes type 1&2, some types of cancer, PCOs… and many other nutrition related conditions like childhood obesity, eating disorders, pregnancy, lactation …

Dr.Matta is well known for her success stories after being able to work on a very new approach in dieting, so people could loose weight fast and safe.

All her treatments are personalized and tailored accordingly to each one’s daily needs. Dr.Matta lectured in many health congresses in Milano, Rome, Paris, London and Dubai.

Dr.Matta has always been interested in raising health awareness, the reason she is so active on social media, she has her own health TV show where she discusses on a weekly basis all the innovations in health and diet field.

She is also a regular guest on Sabah al Arabiya TV.

She has been a jury member in many beauty contests like Mr Lebanon, Miss Europe and Miss TopModel.

She is the founder of Vie health box: the first personalized diet box in the Arab world.

Recently, Dr.Matta collaborated with Elborno medical center in Dubai so she started consulting patients there and internationally on her online platform.

