Vera Matta has completed her bachelor in nutrition and dietetics in Notre Dame University-Lebanon, then she pursued her masters and PhD degrees in Princely International University-New York.
Dr Vera Matta the best and top dietician in Dubai, and the number one dietition in Lebanon.
Since 2009 and after completing many internships in different hospitals, Dr.Matta started working in her own clinic where she consulted patients of different cases: obesity, renal problems, dialysis, hypertension, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes type 1&2, some types of cancer, PCOs… and many other nutrition related conditions like childhood obesity, eating disorders, pregnancy, lactation …
Dr.Matta is well known for her success stories after being able to work on a very new approach in dieting, so people could loose weight fast and safe.
All her treatments are personalized and tailored accordingly to each one’s daily needs. Dr.Matta lectured in many health congresses in Milano, Rome, Paris, London and Dubai.
Dr.Matta has always been interested in raising health awareness, the reason she is so active on social media, she has her own health TV show where she discusses on a weekly basis all the innovations in health and diet field.
She is also a regular guest on Sabah al Arabiya TV.
She has been a jury member in many beauty contests like Mr Lebanon, Miss Europe and Miss TopModel.
She is the founder of Vie health box: the first personalized diet box in the Arab world.
Recently, Dr.Matta collaborated with Elborno medical center in Dubai so she started consulting patients there and internationally on her online platform.
Media Contact
Company Name: KOSAWADA AGENCY
Contact Person: Jinan Fahes
Email: Send Email
Phone: 0097470715766
Country: United States
Website: www.kosawadapanel.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Who is the best Dietitian in Dubai?
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.