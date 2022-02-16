How To File A Rideshare Claim

All rides on Uber are insured by Uber. If you have been involved in an accident as a passenger in an Uber, you may be entitled to financial compensation. Since Uber does not post these instructions publicly on their own website (you must be logged in to an Uber account to see the steps), here is what you need to do in order to start the claims process. As soon as you do, reach out to our Uber accident law firm for additional information.

Contact the Uber Claims Department

If you Google “Uber’s customer service phone number,” it can be difficult to find the information you need. Uber in the U.S. seems to do everything in its power to make it hard for you to contact them by not openly sharing a customer service phone number or email address. Remember that you can always contact our Los Angeles Uber accident attorneys for assistance if the below steps don’t work for you.

Nevertheless, through our extensive work dealing with Uber accident claims, we can share the best contact information we have for them:

Uber’s Emergency Hotline: 800-354-8237

Uber’s Customer Support Email: support@uber.com

The “help” section in the Uber app is also an option.

What Are My Rights in an Uber Accident?

If your Uber driver was at fault for your accident in any way, then you have a claim against them and are entitled to financial compensation. Likewise, if an Uber driver crashed into your car, you are entitled to the same compensation.

After starting the claims process (in the above section), a negotiation will begin. They aren’t going to tell you that this part is negotiable, but it is—the part where Uber pays you for your injuries, property damage, lost wages, or pain and suffering. You need to understand that Uber’s claims department has only one objective, and it’s not good customer care or fair settlements. It’s the bottom line. Sadly, the Uber claims department is notoriously stingy compared to other insurance companies. Despite that, rest assured that Uber is insured for up to one million dollars in bodily injury liability. In other words, whether you were hit by an Uber driver or riding with one who crashed, Uber has coverage to pay for up to one million dollars of your medical bills.

Types of Cases in an Uber Accident

If you’ve been involved in an Uber accident, you have many avenues for compensation:

As mentioned above, a claim against Uber’s insurance policy

A PIP (personal injury protection) claim

A claim filed against the Uber driver’s personal policy

A claim filed against any other involved party (for example, a claim against the construction company that spilled gravel on the road right before your accident that made your injuries and property damage worse)



We Are Los Angeles Uber Accident Attorneys

Uber’s insurance company fights tooth and nail to deny every claim made against them. Fighting against this goliath will be an uphill battle, and an experienced attorney on your side can make a tremendous difference. With a law firm like ours that handles all Uber claims all day long in your corner, you’ll be well-equipped to stand strong and get the maximum compensation possible. Contact us for a free consultation about your Uber accident case.

