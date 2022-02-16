Reprogram subconscious mind and increase femininity with coach Abir Malaeb

“Reprogram your subconscious mind and increase your femininity with coach Abir Malaeb”

Want to reprogram the subconscious? Need to increase femininity? Searching for guidance to do so? Go no further than Abir Malaeb, the top one health and wellness coach, personal trainer, strength and conditioning specialist, holistic and health researcher and femininity coach based in Istanbul

“Did you know that 95% of your cognitive activities (decisions, emotions…) are generated in a non-conscious manner? You don’t have to be a neuroscientist to realize what this means. What this tells us is that a majority of our days are run on autopilot. It means that more often than not, we are reacting to what happens in life, instead of consciously choosing the direction of our lives.” – Abir Malaeb.

If 95% of our cognitive activities are in fact run by our subconscious mind, how do we override this default mechanism? How do we go from autopilot to captain of our own ship?

The top one health and wellness coach comments, “It all starts with becoming aware of- and taking control over- your thoughts. This exciting because out of all the crap you cannot control in life, your thoughts are 100% within your personal realm of power. Affirmations are thoughts you choose to think. Repeating affirmations on a daily basis is basically using your conscious mind to reprogram your subconscious mind until you get the results you want. During sleeping time, the conscious mind would not interfere and deny what the subconscious mind hearing. Hence, the best time to hear affirmations repeated is during sleep.”

Briefly as she described, positive affirmations are almost as easy to define as they are to practice. Simply, they are positive phrases or statements used to challenge negative or unhelpful thoughts. Practicing positive affirmations can be extremely simple, and all one needs to do is pick a phrase and repeat it continuously.

Abir added, “Relating affirmation to femininity, a woman may choose to use positive affirmations to motivate herself, encourage positive changes in her life, or boost her self-esteem. If she frequently finds herself getting caught up in negative self-talk, positive affirmations can be used to combat these often subconscious patterns and replace them with more adaptive narratives.”

As a femininity coach, Abir insists on the necessity of affirmations and the role they play to help ladies or women in general feel better regarding themselves, more confident, powerful and independent.

Shortly, as it is said, “Your mind is the garden, your thoughts are the seeds. You can grow flowers, or you can grow weeds.”

