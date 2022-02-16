Javier Martínez & Rafael López combine to Deliver the Akua event design experience

Innovative event planning company, Akua Event Design, continues to set the pace with their range of groundbreaking services.

The duo of Javier Martínez and Rafael López looks set to chart a new course in the global event planning industry with the launch of Akua Event Design new tendencies that transcend on floral designs. The company currently offers a wide range of services carefully designed to meet the specific needs of each client, with their diverse customer base including individuals and corporate bodies. In a related development, Akua Event Design has updated their offering in line with the floral trends in 2022.

The demand for event planning services has increased significantly in the past few months as people are beginning to spend more time “outside” after Covid-19-induced restrictions were lifted. According to a publication by Verified Market Research, the market size of the global events industry is expected to hit $2,194.40 billion by 2028, a remarkable growth compared to the figures recorded in 2020, which was put at $886.99 billion. Unfortunately, the amazing figures from the industry have not necessarily translated into customer satisfaction, with service providers failing to effectively address the concerns of hosts. However, Javier Martínez and Rafael López are looking to change this narrative with Akua Event Design.

Akua Event Design continues to demonstrate their commitment to delivering high-end design and quality to clients, creating experiences as opposed to merely putting together events. The company has substantiated this fact by adopting the floral trends in 2022, embracing seasonality, minimalism, practical solutions, and calm and romantic color palettes.

Akua Event Design has a team of highly experienced and well-trained professionals in designing and developing events and unforgettable floral arrangements, leveraging more than two decades of being in the industry. The company handles all types of projects, including corporate and social events, birthdays, and weddings. Over the years, Akua Event Design has positioned itself as an international trendsetter within the event industry, thanks to their unique designs, personalized service, and high-quality standards.

Javier Martínez, the President and Art Director at Akua Event Design, brings his over 25 years in the design and floral business, with his impeccable taste and eye for elegance and beauty standing as his unique selling point. His passion for event design and floral creations has led him to achieve genuine leadership and respect within the industry.

Rafael López is the other half of the duo, with his eye for perfection and detail, helping him to bring innovation and attention to detail to the business. He combines practicality, efficiency, and creativity to ensure that the expectations of clients are exceeded.

For more information about AKUA and to join the list of clients in the Caribbean, United States, and Europe enjoying the top-notch services offered, visit – https://akuapr.com. Akua Event Design can also be found across social media, including Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Company Name: Akua Event Design

Contact Person: Javier Martínez & Rafael López

Email: Send Email

Phone: 787-727-0137, 787-727-5903

Address:800 Del Parque Street

City: Santurce

Country: Puerto Rico

Website: https://akuapr.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Javier Martínez & Rafael López combine to Deliver the Akua event design experience