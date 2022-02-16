OnlineBusiness.com Shares How Expired Domains Improve SEO Success

Recently, OnlineBusiness.com published a report examining how expired domain names may be used to improve search engine rankings.

New York – OnlineBusiness.com recently published a report on how expired domain names can possibly be used to improve search engine rankings. The report explains how to buy an expired domain name to maximize SEO value. Furthermore, the report details exactly what buyers should look for before purchasing.

According to VeriSign, there are 364.6 million domain names registered across all top-level domains at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Most of these domain names come up for annual renewal in 12 months, at which point the owner must renew them. Otherwise, they face the risk of having their domain name dropped from their account and available for the public to register. As OnlineBusiness.com reports, this provides an opportunity to register the domain name for SEO purposes.

“Business owners should consider an expired domain name because of the existing backlinks and potential web traffic,” said Michael Santiago, founder of OnlineBusiness.com. “This competitive advantage puts your marketing dollars to work by jumpstarting your SEO efforts.”

When discussing the advantages of backlinks, Santiago shared that expired domains are effective in improving a website’s search rankings by diversifying its backlink profile. While there are three types of backlinks – Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3, Tier-1 links are the highest quality of all the links because they are seen as trustworthy, good links. Santiago suggests a thorough check on the backlink profile to avoid Tier-3 links that can possibly impact your site’s reputation negatively

“While many businesses are looking at expired domains due to their SEO value, there are some things you need to know. Our report helps answer the most common questions. We share exactly what’s working from the trenches,” said Santiago. “It’s no secret that backlinks help a site rank higher on the search engines.”

In addition to the guide, OnlineBusiness.com provides businesses of all sizes the ability to upgrade their website with a premium domain name. A premium domain name is easy to remember, brandable and provides a company with greater positioning power in their industry.

About OnlineBusiness.com

OnlineBusiness.com is a digital marketplace for premium domains and starter sites. It specializes in helping its clients acquire the best domain name to increase credibility and brand power. Currently, it lists over 3,500 domain names with a combined valuation of over $5 million. OnlineBusiness.com aims to be the best place to buy an online presence for your business.

