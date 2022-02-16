KTGY Wins 16 Prestigious Design Awards and Recognition at NAHB Awards Shows

IRVINE, Calif. – KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments, today announced that it has earned 16 prestigious awards, including two Platinum and six Gold awards at the recent National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) awards events: Best in American Living Awards, The Nationals, Best of 55+ Housing Awards and the Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards. The awards recognize KTGY’s wide range of capabilities, excellence and innovation in the design and planning of attached and detached single-family and multifamily residential communities.
BEST IN AMERICAN LIVING AWARDS
NAHB’s Best in American Living Awards (BALA) program recognizes the highest quality residential design. BALA winners showcase top design trends that home buyers can expect to see in homes and communities over the next several years. The award winners were celebrated and honored at an awards ceremony on February 9, during the 2022 International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida.
PLATINUM AWARD | Infill Community
PLATINUM AWARD | Multifamily Development 4-7 Stories, Built for Sale
Robinson Landing
Alexandria, Virginia
Builder/Developer: Robinson Landing Development Entities
Architect of Record for the Townhomes: KTGY
Designer of the Townhomes: Shalom Baranes Associates
Architect/Designer for the Multifamily/Retail: Shalom Baranes Associates
Land Planner: Shalom Baranes Associates
Landscape Design: 1 LA
Civil Engineer: Bohler
GOLD AWARD | Detached Home 3,001 – 3,500 Sq. Ft., Built for Sale
Sky Meadow at Caramella Ranch – Baldwin Plan
Reno, Nevada
Builder/Developer: Toll Brothers
Architect/Designer: KTGY
Landscape Architect/Designer: Greey|Pickett
Interior Designer: Savannah Design Group
GOLD AWARD | On-the-Boards Community
El Paseo
San Jose, California
Developer: Sand Hill Property Company
Architect/Designer: KTGY | Kenneth Rodrigues + Partners
Landscape Architect/Designer: Petersen Studio | The Guzzardo Partnership | AccentScapes
GOLD AWARD | Community Facility
Solana Fitzsimons* Clubhouse
Aurora, Colorado
Builder/Developer: ReyLenn Properties LLC
Architect/Designer: KTGY
SILVER AWARD | Detached Home 3,501 – 4,000 Sq. Ft., Built for Sale
Mesa Ridge, The Peak Collection – Cascade Plan
Las Vegas, Nevada
Builder: Toll Brothers
Developer: The Howard Hughes Corporation
Architect/Designer: KTGY
Landscape Architect/Designer: Greey|Pickett
Interior Designer: Ryan Young Interiors
SILVER AWARD | Multifamily Development 4-7 Stories, For Rent
Solana Fitzsimons*
Aurora, Colorado
Builder/Developer: ReyLenn Properties LLC
Architect/Designer: KTGY
Landscape Architect/Designer: Norris Design
Interior Designer: TRIO
*Please note that Solana Fitzsimons, developed and completed in partnership with ReyLenn Properties, LLC, has been rebranded as Circa Fitzsimons after being sold to new ownership (Equity Residential).
THE NATIONALS
Showcasing the most exciting trends in new homes sales and marketing throughout North America, The Nationals honor the best in the building industry — including home builders, developers, associates and consultants — for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. Presented by the National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC), a council of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), along with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, the 2022 award winners were celebrated and honored at an awards ceremony on February 8, during the 2022 International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida.
GOLD AWARD | Best Multifamily Community
The Met at Boulevard One
Denver, Colorado
Builder/Developer: Metropolitan Homes
Architect: KTGY
Landscape Architect: Consilium Design
Civil Engineer: Harris Kocher Smith
SILVER AWARD | Detached Community of the Year
Mesa Ridge
Las Vegas, Nevada
Builder: Toll Brothers
Developer: The Howard Hughes Corporation
Architect/Designer: KTGY
Interior Designers: Ryan Young Interiors (The Peak) | Unscripted Interiors (Sky View)
SILVER AWARD | Best Detached Model Home, 3,501 – 4,000 Sq. Ft.
Mesa Ridge – The Peak Collection – Cascade Plan
Las Vegas, Nevada
Builder: Toll Brothers
Developer: The Howard Hughes Corporation
Architect: KTGY
Interior Designer: Ryan Young Interiors
Landscape Architect: Greey|Pickett
THE BEST OF 55+ HOUSING AWARDS
The NAHB 55+ Housing Industry Council’s Best of 55+ Housing Awards are the 55+ sector’s only national awards program that honor the people, companies, projects and programs that have contributed to innovative marketing, industry-leading design and construction as well as community lifestyle features that appeal to all life stages. The industry and the media view the awards as a showcase for quality housing, innovation and emerging trends that appeal to the mature demographic. The 2022 award winners were celebrated and honored at an awards ceremony on February 8, during the 2022 International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida.
GOLD AWARD | Best 55+ Clubhouse (Under 200 Homes)
Green Pond Clubhouse
Easton, Pennsylvania
Developer: Traditions of America
Architect: KTGY
Interior Designer: DEI
Land Planner: Pennoni
SILVER AWARD | Best 55+ Apartment Living Community
Corsair Flats at Alameda Point
Alameda, California
Owner/Developer: Eden Housing
Architect: KTGY
Master Plan Developer: Alameda Point Partners
Master Plan Architect: BAR Architects
SILVER AWARD | Best 55+ Multifamily Community (On the Boards)
The Lodge at Autumn Willow
Fairfax County, Virginia
Developer: Michaels Development
Architect: KTGY
Landscape Architect: Gordon
MULTIFAMILY PILLARS OF THE INDUSTRY AWARDS
NAHB’s Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards highlight creative development concepts, innovative financing strategies, great design and superior management and marketing in the apartment and condo marketplace. The 2022 award winners were celebrated and honored at a virtual awards ceremony on January 26.
GOLD AWARD | Best Mid-Rise Apartment Community (6 to 9 Stories)
THEO
Pasadena, California
Developer: SummerHill Apartment Communities
Architect: KTGY
General Contractor: Crane Development
Interior Designer: Ryan Young Interiors
SILVER AWARD | Best Affordable Development (Up to 100 Units)
Corsair Flats at Alameda Point
Alameda, California
Developer: Eden Housing
Architect: KTGY
General Contractor: James E. Roberts-Obayashi Corp.
SILVER AWARD | Best Affordable Development (Over 100 Units)
Stylus and Siena Affordable Apartments at Civita
San Diego, California
Developer: Chelsea Investment Corporation
Architect: KTGY
General Contractor: Emmerson Construction
Interior Designer: Design Line Interiors
About KTGY
Founded in 1991 and celebrating 30 years of delivering award-winning communities, KTGY is a full-service architecture, branding, interiors and planning firm specializing in residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use environments. Our firm and our work are guided by a continuous focus on innovation, creativity, collaboration and a deep responsibility we feel towards enhancing communities and neighborhoods. Our architects, designers and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to create memorable destinations of enduring value.
Visit www.ktgy.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: KTGY
Contact Person: Michael de Silva
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1.888.888.456.5849
Address:17911 Von Karman Avenue Suite 200
City: Irvine
State: CA
Country: United States
Website: http://ktgy.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: KTGY Wins 16 Prestigious Design Awards and Recognition at NAHB Awards Shows
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.