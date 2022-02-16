KTGY Wins 16 Prestigious Design Awards and Recognition at NAHB Awards Shows

“Robinson Landing in Alexandria, Virginia (Photo credit: Thomas Arledge)”

IRVINE, Calif. – KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments, today announced that it has earned 16 prestigious awards, including two Platinum and six Gold awards at the recent National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) awards events: Best in American Living Awards, The Nationals, Best of 55+ Housing Awards and the Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards. The awards recognize KTGY’s wide range of capabilities, excellence and innovation in the design and planning of attached and detached single-family and multifamily residential communities.

BEST IN AMERICAN LIVING AWARDS

NAHB’s Best in American Living Awards (BALA) program recognizes the highest quality residential design. BALA winners showcase top design trends that home buyers can expect to see in homes and communities over the next several years. The award winners were celebrated and honored at an awards ceremony on February 9, during the 2022 International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida.

PLATINUM AWARD | Infill Community

PLATINUM AWARD | Multifamily Development 4-7 Stories, Built for Sale

Robinson Landing

Alexandria, Virginia

Builder/Developer: Robinson Landing Development Entities

Architect of Record for the Townhomes: KTGY

Designer of the Townhomes: Shalom Baranes Associates

Architect/Designer for the Multifamily/Retail: Shalom Baranes Associates

Land Planner: Shalom Baranes Associates

Landscape Design: 1 LA

Civil Engineer: Bohler

GOLD AWARD | Detached Home 3,001 – 3,500 Sq. Ft., Built for Sale

Sky Meadow at Caramella Ranch – Baldwin Plan

Reno, Nevada

Builder/Developer: Toll Brothers

Architect/Designer: KTGY

Landscape Architect/Designer: Greey|Pickett

Interior Designer: Savannah Design Group

GOLD AWARD | On-the-Boards Community

El Paseo

San Jose, California

Developer: Sand Hill Property Company

Architect/Designer: KTGY | Kenneth Rodrigues + Partners

Landscape Architect/Designer: Petersen Studio | The Guzzardo Partnership | AccentScapes

GOLD AWARD | Community Facility

Solana Fitzsimons* Clubhouse

Aurora, Colorado

Builder/Developer: ReyLenn Properties LLC

Architect/Designer: KTGY

SILVER AWARD | Detached Home 3,501 – 4,000 Sq. Ft., Built for Sale

Mesa Ridge, The Peak Collection – Cascade Plan

Las Vegas, Nevada

Builder: Toll Brothers

Developer: The Howard Hughes Corporation

Architect/Designer: KTGY

Landscape Architect/Designer: Greey|Pickett

Interior Designer: Ryan Young Interiors

SILVER AWARD | Multifamily Development 4-7 Stories, For Rent

Solana Fitzsimons*

Aurora, Colorado

Builder/Developer: ReyLenn Properties LLC

Architect/Designer: KTGY

Landscape Architect/Designer: Norris Design

Interior Designer: TRIO



*Please note that Solana Fitzsimons, developed and completed in partnership with ReyLenn Properties, LLC, has been rebranded as Circa Fitzsimons after being sold to new ownership (Equity Residential).



THE NATIONALS



Showcasing the most exciting trends in new homes sales and marketing throughout North America, The Nationals honor the best in the building industry — including home builders, developers, associates and consultants — for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. Presented by the National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC), a council of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), along with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, the 2022 award winners were celebrated and honored at an awards ceremony on February 8, during the 2022 International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida.

GOLD AWARD | Best Multifamily Community

The Met at Boulevard One

Denver, Colorado

Builder/Developer: Metropolitan Homes

Architect: KTGY

Landscape Architect: Consilium Design

Civil Engineer: Harris Kocher Smith

SILVER AWARD | Detached Community of the Year

Mesa Ridge

Las Vegas, Nevada

Builder: Toll Brothers

Developer: The Howard Hughes Corporation

Architect/Designer: KTGY

Interior Designers: Ryan Young Interiors (The Peak) | Unscripted Interiors (Sky View)

SILVER AWARD | Best Detached Model Home, 3,501 – 4,000 Sq. Ft.

Mesa Ridge – The Peak Collection – Cascade Plan

Las Vegas, Nevada

Builder: Toll Brothers

Developer: The Howard Hughes Corporation

Architect: KTGY

Interior Designer: Ryan Young Interiors

Landscape Architect: Greey|Pickett

THE BEST OF 55+ HOUSING AWARDS



The NAHB 55+ Housing Industry Council’s Best of 55+ Housing Awards are the 55+ sector’s only national awards program that honor the people, companies, projects and programs that have contributed to innovative marketing, industry-leading design and construction as well as community lifestyle features that appeal to all life stages. The industry and the media view the awards as a showcase for quality housing, innovation and emerging trends that appeal to the mature demographic. The 2022 award winners were celebrated and honored at an awards ceremony on February 8, during the 2022 International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida.

GOLD AWARD | Best 55+ Clubhouse (Under 200 Homes)

Green Pond Clubhouse

Easton, Pennsylvania

Developer: Traditions of America

Architect: KTGY

Interior Designer: DEI

Land Planner: Pennoni

SILVER AWARD | Best 55+ Apartment Living Community

Corsair Flats at Alameda Point

Alameda, California

Owner/Developer: Eden Housing

Architect: KTGY

Master Plan Developer: Alameda Point Partners

Master Plan Architect: BAR Architects

SILVER AWARD | Best 55+ Multifamily Community (On the Boards)

The Lodge at Autumn Willow

Fairfax County, Virginia

Developer: Michaels Development

Architect: KTGY

Landscape Architect: Gordon

MULTIFAMILY PILLARS OF THE INDUSTRY AWARDS



NAHB’s Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards highlight creative development concepts, innovative financing strategies, great design and superior management and marketing in the apartment and condo marketplace. The 2022 award winners were celebrated and honored at a virtual awards ceremony on January 26.

GOLD AWARD | Best Mid-Rise Apartment Community (6 to 9 Stories)

THEO

Pasadena, California

Developer: SummerHill Apartment Communities

Architect: KTGY

General Contractor: Crane Development

Interior Designer: Ryan Young Interiors

SILVER AWARD | Best Affordable Development (Up to 100 Units)

Corsair Flats at Alameda Point

Alameda, California

Developer: Eden Housing

Architect: KTGY

General Contractor: James E. Roberts-Obayashi Corp.

SILVER AWARD | Best Affordable Development (Over 100 Units)

Stylus and Siena Affordable Apartments at Civita

San Diego, California

Developer: Chelsea Investment Corporation

Architect: KTGY

General Contractor: Emmerson Construction

Interior Designer: Design Line Interiors

About KTGY

Founded in 1991 and celebrating 30 years of delivering award-winning communities, KTGY is a full-service architecture, branding, interiors and planning firm specializing in residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use environments. Our firm and our work are guided by a continuous focus on innovation, creativity, collaboration and a deep responsibility we feel towards enhancing communities and neighborhoods. ​Our architects, designers and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to create memorable destinations of enduring value.

Visit www.ktgy.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: KTGY

Contact Person: Michael de Silva

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1.888.888.456.5849

Address:17911 Von Karman Avenue Suite 200

City: Irvine

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: http://ktgy.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: KTGY Wins 16 Prestigious Design Awards and Recognition at NAHB Awards Shows