K31-APS Vinyl Acrylic Co-polymer Soil Stabilizer Approved For Road Construction In Ukraine

K31 Road Engineering, LLC. have added another feather to their well decorated hat as the company conquer more territories worldwide. The K31-APS vinyl acrylic co-polymer soil stabilizer and dust control agent recently passed all the rigorous tests and received approval by the Ukraine government to be used as a standard product for road construction.
The global road construction industry has evolved over the years, growing to become a multi-billion-dollar market. In a related development, a plethora of solutions have emerged to ensure roads are durable and of the highest possible quality. Unfortunately, many of the available solutions do not effectively address the concerns of users in different aspects. However, K31 Road Engineering has been able to stand out over the years, a claim substantiated by the increasing popularity and acceptance of their Vinyl Acrylic Co-polymer Soil Stabilizer.
K31-APS has been widely used in different parts of the world, with it’s unique soil stabilization and dust control qualities making it the choice of thousands of road construction companies across the globe. The product is deisgned by a team of highly experienced professionals in international road construction, dust control, and erosion control projects.
The recent addition of Ukraine to the long list of more than 46 countries already using the vinyl acrylic co-polymer soil stabilizer as reported by Ukraine TV News further reiterates the position of K31 Road Engineering as a leader in the construction industry. The approval enables road construction companies in the country to enjoy the versatility of the product as a dust control and erosion control agent for constructing gravel roads, dirt roads, and a host of others.
For further information about the K31-APS and other groundbreaking road construction solutions from K31 Road Engineering, visit – https://k31.org/.
About K31 Road Engineering, LLC.
K31 Road Engineering, LLC. is the original manufacturer and global supplier of K31-APS acrylic co-polymer soil stabilizers for road construction and erosion control and dust control as well as the K31-CAP cold polymer modified bitumen. The company has grown to become a leading international road manufacturer, supplier, and construction consultant, with branches in different parts of the world and clients in 46 countries.
Media Contact
Company Name: K31 Road Engineering, LLC.
Contact Person: Mr. Alex Strippoli & Mr. Frank Peters
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://k31.org/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: K31-APS Vinyl Acrylic Co-polymer Soil Stabilizer Approved For Road Construction In Ukraine
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.