Humps Optics Launches indestructible polarized sunglasses

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable pair of polarized sunglasses, it’s time to call off your search because Humps Optics has more than just specs appeal.

Forged deep in the heart of adventure mountain, Humps make polarized sunglasses using the most hardcore recycled plastics so that you can beat them, drop them, chuck them, shoot them with paintballs, let your crazy nephew pull on them or even run them over in a two-ton truck (seriously, go check out their destruction videos). And if that’s not enough, each pair comes with a lifetime warranty. That’s a lot of bang for your buck.

But here’s the best part: every time you buy a pair of their no-slip, zero-bounce, head-turning, impact-tested, sustainably-made, adventure-ready sunglasses, they donate a pair of reading glasses to someone in need through their partners at Restoring Vision. Translation: Humps Optics make polarized peeper protectors that care about the planet and the people on it.

That’s probably why they’ve created such an awesome following.

Known for their lower-priced range of polarized sunglasses, reflective lenses, transitional blue light glasses and glare-repelling snow goggles, Humps Optics allow you to look after your eyes without compromising on style. And with their lifetime warranty, if you break them, they’ll replace them, and if you lose them, they’ll give you a discount on your next pair. They really are worthy of the hype.

What Price Are They?

The question is: how affordable is affordable? Well, their sunglasses only cost between $39 and $59, which is crazy good value, especially with everything they include. Dust cloths, cases, stickers, a lifetime warranty, free US shipping, and their ONE4ONE Mission.

As for the Humps Optics snow goggles, for just $105 you get a pair of 100% polarized goggles with magnetic quick-change action, anti-fog technology, a non-slip strap that’s helmet compatible, and two lenses so that you can enjoy the mountain in all conditions.

Their range of sunglasses?

Okay. So not only do they offer hundreds of sunglass styles, but most of them have multiple colors for you to enjoy, from matte black frames to flashy mirrored lenses. But no matter which pair (okay, pairs) you pick, every single one of their shades comes with 100% polarized, UVA/B400 protection to keep you safe from the haters of the sun.

As for their range of Blue Light blocking glasses, not only do Humps offer your standard anti-blue light lenses, but they also offer a transitional option that uses their OneLens Technology. Translation: they’ll darken when you step into the sunshine for some al fresco screen time and they’ll go back to clear when you head indoors to game with your buddies online. No headaches, no migraines, no squinty-eyes or bad night’s sleep — just good vibes

Conclusion

We can’t get enough of them. They’re durable, affordable, polarized, impact tested, made with recycled plastics and have a social mission that makes a huge difference to hundreds of thousands of people with poor vision around the world. It’s literally no wonder Humps Optics have thousands of epic reviews for its shades, all of which you can read on their website as you pick out your favorite pairs.

