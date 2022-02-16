Humps Optics Launches indestructible polarized sunglasses

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable pair of polarized sunglasses, it’s time to call off your search because Humps Optics has more than just specs appeal.
Forged deep in the heart of adventure mountain, Humps make polarized sunglasses using the most hardcore recycled plastics so that you can beat them, drop them, chuck them, shoot them with paintballs, let your crazy nephew pull on them or even run them over in a two-ton truck (seriously, go check out their destruction videos). And if that’s not enough, each pair comes with a lifetime warranty. That’s a lot of bang for your buck.
But here’s the best part: every time you buy a pair of their no-slip, zero-bounce, head-turning, impact-tested, sustainably-made, adventure-ready sunglasses, they donate a pair of reading glasses to someone in need through their partners at Restoring Vision. Translation: Humps Optics make polarized peeper protectors that care about the planet and the people on it.
That’s probably why they’ve created such an awesome following.
Known for their lower-priced range of polarized sunglasses, reflective lenses, transitional blue light glasses and glare-repelling snow goggles, Humps Optics allow you to look after your eyes without compromising on style. And with their lifetime warranty, if you break them, they’ll replace them, and if you lose them, they’ll give you a discount on your next pair. They really are worthy of the hype.
What Price Are They?
The question is: how affordable is affordable? Well, their sunglasses only cost between $39 and $59, which is crazy good value, especially with everything they include. Dust cloths, cases, stickers, a lifetime warranty, free US shipping, and their ONE4ONE Mission.
As for the Humps Optics snow goggles, for just $105 you get a pair of 100% polarized goggles with magnetic quick-change action, anti-fog technology, a non-slip strap that’s helmet compatible, and two lenses so that you can enjoy the mountain in all conditions.
Their range of sunglasses?
Okay. So not only do they offer hundreds of sunglass styles, but most of them have multiple colors for you to enjoy, from matte black frames to flashy mirrored lenses. But no matter which pair (okay, pairs) you pick, every single one of their shades comes with 100% polarized, UVA/B400 protection to keep you safe from the haters of the sun.
As for their range of Blue Light blocking glasses, not only do Humps offer your standard anti-blue light lenses, but they also offer a transitional option that uses their OneLens Technology. Translation: they’ll darken when you step into the sunshine for some al fresco screen time and they’ll go back to clear when you head indoors to game with your buddies online. No headaches, no migraines, no squinty-eyes or bad night’s sleep — just good vibes
Conclusion
We can’t get enough of them. They’re durable, affordable, polarized, impact tested, made with recycled plastics and have a social mission that makes a huge difference to hundreds of thousands of people with poor vision around the world. It’s literally no wonder Humps Optics have thousands of epic reviews for its shades, all of which you can read on their website as you pick out your favorite pairs.
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com//humps.optics/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/humps_optics/
Media Contact
Company Name: Humps Optics
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.humpsoptics.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Humps Optics Launches indestructible polarized sunglasses
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.