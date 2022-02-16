Krooz Announces Ride Sharing and Delivery Service Where Customers and Drivers Are the Real Winners

With the latest advancement in technology and a creative marketing strategy, Krooz offers a better service than its competitors. Their system ensures increased safety, higher revenue for drivers, and customer benefits

Krooz, a ride sharing, and delivery service announces their platform with features that ensure drivers and customers get the most benefits. The service is for people who’re tired of the services currently offered by ride sharing platforms like Uber and Lyft and want something more and interesting.

Riders can start using Krooz by downloading it from Google Play store for Android phones and Apple Store for iOS iPhone users. The platform offers ride sharing, food delivery, and hot-shot package services all in one app.

Users and drivers of popular ride sharing platforms like Uber and Lyft are subject to unfair conditions that cause more stress than comfort. Krooz provides a more beneficial alternative that is feature rich and designed to provide users with maximum satisfaction and an enjoyable ride.

Some of the innovations that make Krooz the most attractive option in the ride sharing industry are security features like safe ride, TAG favorite driver, SOS panic button, friends and family follow ride, stop and wait, and so on.

Drivers who sign up with Krooz are in for exciting opportunities and increased earning that will make them happy. Unlike Uber and Lyft that offer drivers 57.25% and 68% respectively, Krooz drivers will earn 85% per ride fare and delivery fee. The money is paid directly to the driver’s ACH bank account. Krooz also shares 20% of its annual profit with its drivers as compensation for being a responsible stakeholder in their establishment. Drivers also get 100% of the tip paid without any fee deduction which is an additional earning potential for them.

Krooz offers different transportation options including bike, regular economy vehicle, SUV, and VIP vehicles so that customers have options for their transportation needs. Krooz remains committed to offering quality ride sharing and delivery services with innovation that makes life better and improves the experience of riders and drivers.

About Krooz

Krooz is a ride sharing and delivery company determined to revolutionize the industry with innovative technology and customer service. The company has a unique plan that beats offerings from major competitors, and they hope to remain committed to their goal and improve their services for the benefit of riders and drivers.

