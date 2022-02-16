Anne Carr Teaches the Power Behind Giving "One More" in Her New Book

When a person gives their best to something, be it a task, relationship, or their duties, they tend to think there’s a limit to how much they can give. Breakthrough Leadership with Anne Carr (now available on Amazon) shows its readers that no matter how hard they push, they will always have the ability within themselves to give one more. The author explains this concept with her own life experiences.
Anne Carr is a bestselling author and public speaker. She was born in Broken Hill, Australia, and graduated from Flinders University with a bachelor of arts, double majoring in psychology and sociology. She was a national-level track and field and soccer athlete and an All-Australian volleyball player, receiving a Commonwealth Full Sporting Blue. After graduating, she traveled the world by herself for three and a half years, ending up in Palo Alto, California. Her mission is to redefine beauty and teach others to highlight their natural, inner, and unique beauty and stop the comparison game.
Talking about making choices, Carr emphasizes the importance of that one little extra step and the difference that it can make: “The beauty of our choices is exactly that. We can choose to make the world a more beautiful place than it is now, one step at a time, beginning with doing one little thing. Then, be a Oner. Do one more thing, no matter how big or small.”
Carr explains that on the journey towards becoming a Oner (a term Carr uses for a person who pushes past their perceived limit), there will be moments where one will question themselves. That’s part and parcel of the journey.
“I’ve found most people question themselves as I did, and yes, to this day, they still do. We’re all on a never-ending journey of discovery, with choices being thrown at us every second of every day. As long as we are breathing, this will always remain constant,” says Carr.
Breakthrough Leadership with Anne Carr will offer readers golden nuggets of wisdom that will teach that even when they feel that their tanks are empty, there’s always a little more on reserve and that they can go further.
Marie Temby, the International Bestselling Author of Simple Soulful Successful, shares about her positive experience of being Carr’s friend: “[Anne Carr] has been a constant in all our lives from the day she boarded that plane all those years ago. Loyalty is something she has in abundance, and she was not about to give up any of those friendships. I am amazed to see her develop into such a strong and admirable person, achieving success after success, from her goal setting, positivity, her endless gifts that turn up when you need them most, and her love of life and others. There is no other place she deserves to be than on top. I am grateful for the strength, persistence, and friendship she has shared with me and so many people throughout her life.”
Dr. Carolyn Griffin, CEO of Back to Health and My Cultured Life, comments on Carr’s unconquerable spirit amid adversity: “Anne has not only defined who she is but also found a way to help others at the same time. She has done this by bringing together her two passions: makeup and martial arts! She created the ACE program, which fulfills her mission in life to educate, defend, and empower women. Life is not always easy, but she has a way of pushing through adversity and not letting it bring her down. This is the core of who Anne is. I am honored to call her my friend and am so proud of all she has become.”
Breakthrough Leadership with Anne Carr is now for sale on Amazon.
