Mobile IV Drip Officially Launches Their 24/7 Mobile IV Therapy Service

“”Once you are dehydrated the quickest and most beneficial solution for your body is IV hydration, the medical professionals at Mobile IV Drip are the perfect solution," says Dr. Glen McCracken, MD”

Innovative Phoenix-based health brand, Mobile IV Drip, announces the launch of their 24/7 mobile iv vitamin & hydration service offering in Arizona and New York

The team at Mobile IV Drip led by registered nurse and health enthusiast, Yuriy Mirzakandov, has responded to the demand of clients as the Phoenix-based brand recently announced their availability 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help patients when they are needed most. The move is in line with the company’s goal of helping people “get healthier one drip at time,” offering an all-inclusive solution to cold, flu, and hangovers after a long night of consuming adult beverages and much more.

“When I worked in the emergency room people came in all hours of the day and night for things like being dehydrated after a long hike or just had a stomach bug and just wanted IV fluids and instead had to wait hours in the waiting room,” says Yuriy Mirzakandov, a registered nurse and founder of Mobile IV Drip. “It not only was a long wait for patients who just needed simple hydration but also caused delays for patients who were experiencing real emergencies since a bed was being utilized for someone getting IV fluids and really didn’t require an ER visit.”

The ongoing pandemic has led to an emergency room staffing shortage and emergency room bed shortage, which is at an all time high. Consequently, it has become imperative to create ways of reducing the number of people that are admitted into hospitals, which is where the recent move by Mobile IV Drip is particularly laudable.

“I wanted to give people another option that would allow them to not only get the care that they need but also help alleviate a number of unnecessary visits to the emergency room that cause a strain on much needed resources,” says Mirzakandov.

Mobile IV Drip first launched their convenient service in Arizona, subsequently expanding into New York at the peak of COVID-19. The company gained popularity and quickly became one of New York City’s most popular and most convenient mobile IV services. Mobile IV Drip is 100% mobile and delivers high quality care to the comfort of the patient’s home, hotel or office, saving them the stress of traveling long hours to get the needed care.

“IV hydration is really beneficial to your body. Not only does it hydrate you, which is essential to all of us, many times hydration alone can alleviate symptoms a patient may be experiencing,” says Dr. Glen McCracken, an Arizona board certified emergency medicine physician and medical director for Mobile IV Drip. “Mobile IV Drip’s formulas are all formulated with safe and effective vitamins and minerals that can help boost your immune system and, in many instances, speed up recovery of variety of ailments,” says Dr. McCracken.

Contrary to the popular belief that eating helps with feeling weak, tired, or suffering from headaches, staying hydrated has been identified as the likely solution. “Once you are dehydrated the quickest and most beneficial solution for your body is IV hydration, the medical professionals at Mobile IV Drip are the perfect solution,” says Dr. McCracken.

Mobile IV Drip offers a unique blend of convenience, quality and accessibility, with a one-on-one experience that ensures patients get undivided attention from an experienced medical professional, a rarity in ER or urgent care. The simple yet effective process adopted by the Better Business Bureau accredited company includes an IV specialist conducting a physical assessment to check vital signs and review allergies and medical history. An IV drip is then selected, or a custom formula is chosen to meet a patients needs and goals. The delivery of an IV fluid drip involves a small tube called a catheter and a saline-based electrolyte solution that contains the selected vitamins and minerals. The drip delivers these essential vitamins, minerals and fluids directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive tract, ensuring the nutrition is instantly available to remedy the body’s health and wellness needs. The process is fast typically taking only 30-45 minutes.

Mobile IV Drip is available in the Phoenix Metropolitan area and the New York City area. Booking an appointment is easy and typically an IV specialist can arrive within an hour.

For further information about Mobile IV Drip and to view their full menu of IV therapy vitamin & hydration drips, visit www.mobileivdripaz.com in Arizona or www.mobileivdripnyc.com for New York or call 1-855-IV-DRIP1 (1-855-483-7471).

Media Contact

Company Name: Mobile IV Drip

Contact Person: Adrian Martinez

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-855-483-7471 Exf 3

Address:4040 E McDowell Rd. Suite 119

City: Phoenix

State: Arizona

Country: United States

Website: www.mobileivdripaz.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Mobile IV Drip Officially Launches Their 24/7 Mobile IV Therapy Service