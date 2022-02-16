Best Digital Marketing Agency in Johor Bahru (JB) – Future Marketing

Digital marketing is the current marketing effort that helps you cost-effectively reach the desired customers. The best digital marketing agency you can explore in Johor Bahru is by the name of Future Marketing, founded by Jason Lim. The early stage of the agency is difficult because lacking resources. Unique about this agency is they provide data extraction from the business competitors. Moreover, the agency target to be an E-Commerce business and TikTok in the coming three years’ time. One of the great achievements by them is providing a low-cost budget of RM3,000 but generating more than RM300,000 sales for the client.

Due to the pandemic COVID19 cases rising, there are major problems faced by most small-medium enterprises. Why? One of the reasons is the lack of using the current marketing that helps much giant company’s sales worth billion dollars. The current digital marketing is the best and most effective way to reach your targeted customer or clients. With the assistance of the best digital marketing agency in Johor Bahru, Future Marketing led by Jason Lim will help you boost your business up to the next level.

Throughout the life of an entrepreneur, there are a lot of difficulties he faced in order to succeed. It is not only possessed by multi-millionaire entrepreneurs, but also by the humble founder of Future Marketing. According to him, he struggles a lot during the early times of Future Marketing. Insufficient resources and lack of manpower resulting poor outcomes for the client. Throughout the years, the agency begins to welcome more quality people joining the team. With that growth, the agency soared higher to be a good helper to their clients.

Future Marketing is a one-stop solution for numerous digital marketing services on board such as professional copywriting, social media marketing which includes Facebook and TikTok, video shooting, and various services that empower the client. It is a wake-up call for the agency as most advertising companies deliver nonsense and irresponsible outcome to the market. Making more cancerous actions to the market has led him to be the frontier of the great advertising agency that helps the clients.

The uniqueness of Future Marketing is to focus outstanding services to the businesses and clients out there. In addition, this agency has a unique service, which is extracting business competitors’ data. It is a good call for all businesses or organizations out there to have good insight into their competitors. Moreover, he also stated that the agency provides the United Stated News Distribution allowing the client to have good exposure to the global media. It is also claimed that the agency is publishing ads through various channels to China as well.

As a startup company, the future has been planned and targeted to be an E-commerce business and TikTok in 3 years’ time. The good reason to be in the current trend industry has been pushing them to do more online presence effort. Businesses and SME’s can get help by searching the proud milestone which is uplifting a client’s sales revenue up to RM300,000 sales with only paid advertising effort amounting to RM3,000 only. That is a huge amount of margin for a marketing effort.

Being a good marketing specialist required a lot of effort and sacrifices to build. As a founder, he has a powerful quote which is, “Helping more people to find the right marketeer or digital agency for the world”. In addition, the founder also stated that the “More money invested, the more incoming earnings for the respective company”. It is a good positive vibe shown by the founder to be the best among the best.

