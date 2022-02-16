Amazon Redshift Added to Open Automation Software

AWS Redshift is a cloud-based solution that provides a storage system to store petabytes of data in easy-to-access “clusters”. The OAS Platform provides secure networking solutions for mixed platform environments. As a leading name in the OPC, HMI, SCADA, and IoT technology, the OAS platform allows to read and write real-time data.
AWS (Amazon Web Services) is a cloud computing platform provided by Amazon. AWS is a combination of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and packaged software as a service (SaaS) offerings. The platform can be used for services such as compute power, database storage, and more. AWS is used by enterprises and software developers because it consists of various tools and solutions. “Amazon Redshift allows users to create a data warehouse with just a few hundred gigabytes of data and scale to a petabyte or more. Creating a data warehouse allows businesses and other users to acquire new insights. AWS Redshift can be used for processing real-time analytics, log analysis, merging multiple data sources, and more. Users first need to launch a set of nodes, known as the Amazon Redshift cluster, and then upload data set to begin data analysis queries. Irrespective of how big or small the data set is, this platform uses SQL-based tools that enable fast query performance,” says OAS platform developer.
Open Automation Software is a platform developed to allow excellent connectivity between PLCs, devices, databases, and custom apps. It allows businesses to stay connected by providing a link between the information and operational department. OAS platform helps companies connect their operations and achieve industrial automation, business intelligence, and increased productivity. OAS helps businesses read data from anywhere and any device- be it Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, or iOS. As an IoT Gateway and protocol bus, OAS is used to move data easily between devices, databases, applications, and IoT services.
About OAS:
Open Automation Software is an IoT Gateway for industrial automation. For more than 28 years, the company is providing feasible and scalable IIoT solutions. It has become a leading name for offering OPC, HMI, SCADA, and IoT technology services for all major industries. The company strives to empower businesses and organizations by designing the best IoT and edge computing solutions.
https://openautomationsoftware.com/
Open Automation Software
https://www.openautomationsoftware.com
