OAS Adds Feature to Store and Forward Data to AWS IoT Gateway, Amazon RDS, Amazon Aurora, and Redshift

For the Industry 4.0 systems users, OAS has added a feature that allows accurate transfer of collected data without any data loss on network failure. Open Automation Software keeps improving its platform capabilities and now it allows publishing all data to AWS IoT Gateway. This feature helps in retaining data in the event of failure of communications to the cloud server. During network failure to AWS IoT Gateway, data gets stored to the disk to prevent data loss.

As the most trustworthy IoT Automation Company, Open Automation Software (OAS) endeavors to provide top-notch solutions. Their OPC, HMI, SCADA, and IoT technology solutions are developed to provide secure networking solutions to move, monitor, and connect data.

OAS is engaged in offering smart solutions across multiple industries to improve their operations. Their data-driven, customized solutions are designed considering industry-specific issues. Unlike other basic plug-and-play products, OAS develops scalable solutions that focus on the specific needs of businesses and help them achieve their long-term potentials. OAS platform developer said, “To keep data safe, the OAS AWS IoT Gateway interface comes with a simple store and forward feature. It is an in-built feature that helps to protect data due to communication failure when the AWS IoT Gateway is unavailable. Users need to open the driver configuration and set the Enable Store and Forward property to true. When sudden communications failure occurs, all data is preserved until the service to AWS IoT Gateway is restored. AWS IoT Gateway communication driver for Open Automation Software allows transferring data with MQTT brokers, Azure IoT, Google IoT Core, Allen Bradley and Siemens controllers, Modbus devices, OPC and OPC UA servers, .NET, web, Android, and iOS applications, and databases like SQL Server, Oracle, Access, and mySQL.”

It is possible to have continuous, specific rate, or dead-band data. Setting up continuous data transfer allows moving data every time the Tag Value changes while a specific rate is used to transfer data at a particular rate. The IoT gateway helps businesses to transfer data from any source to any destination. As compared to other IIoT products, the OAS platform is designed to respond to failure and work optimally. As the most reliable and redundant platform, OAS has become the safest IoT platform.

About Open Automation Software

Open Automation Software (OAS) is an IoT company offering excellent solutions to businesses that help in moving data from one location to another. The company has more than 25 years of experience in providing OPC, HMI, SCADA, and IoT technology services. The IoT and edge computing solutions by OAS help businesses make data-driven, informed decisions.

