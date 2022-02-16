ARize: Connecting 3D creators to businesses with ease

ARIze’s platform has a unique ability to connect 3D creators to businesses, in order to create enhanced 3D experiences to be shared with their audiences with a click of a button, across all devices available in the market, without having to download a specific App or integrate any special technology.
This is made possible through ARize’s unique 3D NFT marketplace which also provides businesses with the state-of-the-art 3D streaming technology.
Check out this Tweet: ARize Marketplace will be the perfect spot to Trade and Auction 3D NFTs.
A must-have AR tool for e-commerce
3D NFT creators can easily upload and mint NFTs connected to their assets in a touch of a button, whilst sharing and selling their work through our marketplace and earning money in the following ways:
- Selling or auctioning assets/experiences (collections or individual experiences/assets).
- Get hired by the business based on your skills to create 3D assets/experiences
- Earn royalties based on the reselling of 3D NFTs.
- Earn royalties based on the number of views with their 3D assets/ experience, similar to pay per view from youtube (This is one of a kind in the market)
ARize is also for any businesses wanting to take their product offering to a whole new visual level by including 3D, AR, VR, or would like to create fully-blown 3D experiences. This is made possible by providing the necessary expertise for 3D productions of products or full-blown metaverses through its exclusive network of excellent 3D creators.
Explore More: Inside ARize & IX Panthers’ partnership
ARZ token is the fuel of ARize ecosystem, powering all the possibilities of the 3D NFT marketplace and serving as a token to access to the streaming tech. Through its platform, users can earn lucrative rewards and platform perks by staking it with ease.
Learn more about ARize through its official website and get to know more about what it has to offer, the future of ARize, and its plans moving forward.
