Google Firebase Added To Open Automation Software

This Google-backed application development software is packed with a variety of tools and services to help developers create and improve iOS, Android, and Web apps. The tools offered by Firebase can be used for tracking analytics and reporting. It also provides a solution to fix app crashes. Firebase, a Backend-as-a-Service (Baas), stores data in documents similar to JSON.
The OAS Platform is used in several industries to achieve secure networking solutions to move, monitor, and connect data. “At OAS, we make every possible effort to streamline industrial operations. Our superior IIoT solutions allow businesses to connect and read data from anywhere and any device. Our platform is used to improve supply chains, drive productivity, and ultimately boost profits. Recently, we Google Firebase is added to OAS to further enhance the platform’s capabilities,” said OAS system developer. Firebase saves time by providing a less technical way of developing mobile and web apps. It is a great alternative to writing full-fledged backend code for apps. It also allows storing and syncing data between users. The Firebase Realtime Database enables syncing data across all clients in real-time. It means that users get access to data even when an app goes offline. So, Google Firebase not only minimizes time and development effort but is also functional. It eliminates the need of writing backend code.
With Firebase, you don’t need to manage databases yourself because it does all the work. It is a ready-made backend with robust built-in security rules. This platform also reduces the development cost of applications because there’s no need to pay for developing an app from scratch. OAS has added Firebase to further enhance the user’s experience. This industrial automation company is engaged in developing solutions that empower businesses by realizing the complete potential of industrial automation.
About OAS
Open Automation Software is an IoT company globally recognized for offering the most effective IIoT solutions. The company is providing IIoT solutions for more than 25 years and has become the leading name in the field of industrial automation. OAS is trusted for offering the most advanced OPC, HMI, SCADA, and IoT services to businesses for creating efficient industrial automation and IoT structure. Several industries are using the OAS platform to get the best IoT and edge computing solutions.
For more information and details, please visit https://openautomationsoftware.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Open Automation Software
Contact Person: Alex Mangrolia
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-303-679-0898
City: Lakewood
State: Colorado
Country: United States
Website: https://www.openautomationsoftware.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.