Google Firebase Added To Open Automation Software

Open Automation Software, a globally recognized name in the field of industrial automation has added Google Firebase. OAS platform is constantly improved and advanced features are added to meet the changing demands of industries. It can integrate with the other systems to achieve the complete potential of industrial automation. Google Firebase is an application development platform that is added to the OAS platform.

This Google-backed application development software is packed with a variety of tools and services to help developers create and improve iOS, Android, and Web apps. The tools offered by Firebase can be used for tracking analytics and reporting. It also provides a solution to fix app crashes. Firebase, a Backend-as-a-Service (Baas), stores data in documents similar to JSON.

The OAS Platform is used in several industries to achieve secure networking solutions to move, monitor, and connect data. “At OAS, we make every possible effort to streamline industrial operations. Our superior IIoT solutions allow businesses to connect and read data from anywhere and any device. Our platform is used to improve supply chains, drive productivity, and ultimately boost profits. Recently, we Google Firebase is added to OAS to further enhance the platform’s capabilities,” said OAS system developer. Firebase saves time by providing a less technical way of developing mobile and web apps. It is a great alternative to writing full-fledged backend code for apps. It also allows storing and syncing data between users. The Firebase Realtime Database enables syncing data across all clients in real-time. It means that users get access to data even when an app goes offline. So, Google Firebase not only minimizes time and development effort but is also functional. It eliminates the need of writing backend code.

With Firebase, you don’t need to manage databases yourself because it does all the work. It is a ready-made backend with robust built-in security rules. This platform also reduces the development cost of applications because there’s no need to pay for developing an app from scratch. OAS has added Firebase to further enhance the user’s experience. This industrial automation company is engaged in developing solutions that empower businesses by realizing the complete potential of industrial automation.

About OAS

Open Automation Software is an IoT company globally recognized for offering the most effective IIoT solutions. The company is providing IIoT solutions for more than 25 years and has become the leading name in the field of industrial automation. OAS is trusted for offering the most advanced OPC, HMI, SCADA, and IoT services to businesses for creating efficient industrial automation and IoT structure. Several industries are using the OAS platform to get the best IoT and edge computing solutions.

