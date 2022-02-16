Longwood Care Launches #ICAREWEALLCARE National Campaign To Bring Mental Health Issues To The Forefront & How They Plague Society

It is more important now than ever before for society to come together to recognize and begin to help heal those affected by mental health disorders. Just spending time and showing support to those that need it, lets them know that they are not alone and #ICAREWEALLCARE.

Boston, MA – Feb 16th, 2022 – Longwood Care along with Positive Parenting Initiative have officially launched the #ICAREWEALLCARE national campaign to raise awareness about the mental health issues that have plagued society and quietly affects millions of people. Even in 2022, mental health is still stigmatized and sidelined. With tragic events becoming more prevalent mental health is back in the spotlight, and one can only hope that this tragic event will inspire others to get involved and finally tackle mental health issues as a community.

Anna Svetchnikov, founder of Longwood Care and Positive Parenting Initiative is a licensed marriage and family therapist, and is currently running for Mrs. Florida 2022. She was recently quoted as saying, “Mental health, still a somewhat taboo subject to talk about, has recently been thrust back into the spotlight with the tragic suicide of former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. Mental health is a process that requires a mixture of self-care, help from friends, family and professionals. Just like ones’ physical health, when it is neglected it can lead to negative and devastating consequences. It is important for friends and family to form a unit to provide support to anyone that is showing signs of anxiety, worry and depression before it leads to suicide.”

She went on to say, “The isolation experienced by many over the last two years has had a significant impact on individual mental health and has placed undue stress on relationships, with families and even young children developing signs of mental health issues. If you are struggling or find yourself depressed, don’t be ashamed. Speak with your friends, family, and most importantly, find a professional that can help you understand these complicated emotions. There are millions out there that have these same emotions, you are not alone. If we all come together, we can make the world a better place and turn those negative thoughts into positive energy. Resources are available at www.icareweallcare.com and please, don’t give up. The future is as bright as you want it to be.”

The primary goal of the #ICAREWEALLCARE campaign is to create awareness for mental health and to improve access and increase availability to anyone seeking mental health services, resources and support. Untreated anxiety and depression can affect not just emotional but physical health and have life-long effects, with childhood depression more likely to persist into adulthood. To bring change and create a lasting impact it is important to challenge these notions, expand accessibility and create availability. As a society everyone needs to come together to blast away the barriers that are stopping mental health patients from getting the help they need and deserve.

The #ICAREWEALLCARE social campaign is a great way to break the stigma, as well as get the community and friends involved in raising awareness. The best part is that it is completely free:

Let’s find 1,000,000 positive things that help people cope and feel better.

• Think small, think big, think sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch.

• Post that something or things. Include a photo or video.

• #ICareWeAllCare so everyone can see and follow.

• Share it with someone or many.

Get 1,000,000 posts that help people cope and feel better. Together everyone can change the way people feel, act and behave.

About I Care We All Care

I Care We All Care is a mental health campaign of Longwood Care, Inc, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit under EIN 81-4196773 to provide resources and support for individuals seeking services and mental health organizations striving to increase access for care. Donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowable under the law.

To get involved or learn more about the Positive Parenting Initiative and #ICAREWEALLCARE, visit their official website at https://icareweallcare.com.

