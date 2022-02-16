ARize: A 3D cross-metaverse NFT asset platform with a must-have AR tool

ARIze’s platform has a unique ability to connect 3D creators to businesses, in order to create enhanced 3D experiences to be shared with their audiences with a click of a button, across all devices available in the market, without having to download a specific App or integrate any special technology.
This is made possible through ARize’s unique 3D NFT marketplace which also provides businesses with the state-of-the-art 3D streaming technology.
Check out this Tweet: ARize Marketplace will be the perfect spot to Trade and Auction 3D NFTs.
A must-have AR tool for e-commerce
ARize makes it possible for companies to integrate AR in their webshop, both by connecting to an existing app the company already uses or to regular websites that can be accessed on computers as well.
It’s easy, fast, and no technical skill is required on the webshop side. Thus, there’s no need to develop a new app, no need for difficult SDKs for integration, and no external app needed to show the content.
Everything is smoothly integrated into the existing web page or app and easy as displaying a YouTube video.
This is made possible as ARize allows webshop owners to upload their existing content onto the platform, which in turn can be converted into AR models automatically. No human interaction or technical skill is required.
Explore More: Inside ARize & IX Panthers’ partnership
The ease of sharing and visualizing products through technology from ARize is new in its kind and effectively provides a new sales channel for webshops. Where other existing AR providers take days or weeks to create AR and charge fees accordingly, ARize can do it in minutes. It is cheaper and of superior quality.
Learn more about ARize through its official website and get to know more about what it has to offer, the future of ARize, and its plans moving forward.
