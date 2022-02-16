Laser & Skin Surgery Center Of Pennsylvania Now Open To Patients

NAVADERM Partners is pleased to announce the grand opening of Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Pennsylvania on February 1. This will be the ninth location and sixth dermatology group for NAVADERM, and the first to open in Pennsylvania. Patients will have access to superior medical and cosmetic dermatology care from board-certified dermatologists, from treatment for many skin conditions to enhancements using injectable treatments or cutting-edge lasers and energy-based devices.

Jordan V. Wang, MD, MBE, MBA, is the Medical Director of Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Pennsylvania. He completed his fellowship training under renowned dermatologist Roy G. Geronemus, MD, at Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York, before assuming this new role. He also remains as the Medical Research Director of Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York, where he advances their medical research and device development programs. Pam Kittipongdaja, DO, is a board-certified dermatologist who has recently joined the new Pennsylvania center with interests in medical dermatology.

Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Pennsylvania is poised to become the premier location on the Main Line in Devon for Botox and neuromodulators, dermal fillers like Juvéderm and Restylane, and laser and energy-based device treatments, including Clear + Brilliant Touch, Fraxel, PicoPlus, Vbeam, Genius, and Sofwave. In addition, this center offers a full range of medical dermatology services, including skin cancer screenings.

“We are very excited to take the expertise and superior patient care I was privileged to experience at the prestigious Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York and bring it to our Pennsylvania patients,” Dr. Jordan Wang stated.

“Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Pennsylvania will bring the best in medical and cosmetic dermatology to Pennsylvania, expanding NAVADERM’s ability to serve patients with screenings, medical and cosmetic care, and innovative treatments,” Dr. Roy Geronemus, CEO of NAVADERM, added.

About NAVADERM

NAVADERM Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of five dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. Operating out of nine locations, NAVADERM’s mission is to support its outstanding 40+ board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staff in providing outstanding patient care. NAVADERM’s clinicians provide world-class and comprehensive general dermatology services across medical, surgical, and cosmetic procedures.

About Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Pennsylvania

Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Pennsylvania is a state-of-the-art dermatology practice, delivering exceptional cosmetic and medical dermatology care for patients of all ages. From scar treatment and laser resurfacing to neuromodulators and dermal fillers, this facility offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge lasers and energy-based devices, as well as the most advanced research methods to diagnose and treat all types of skin conditions.

