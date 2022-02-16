LabDX Partners with Member Stores of the National Supermarket Association Florida Chapter to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing throughout Miami-Dade County

LabDX is pleased to announce its partnership with member stores of the National Supermarket Association (NSA Florida Chapter). With this new alliance, LabDX will provide free COVID-19 testing to NSA’s South Florida Chapter employees and their patrons within the Miami-Dade community.
Caring for Our Communities
The latest partnership between LabDX and the National Supermarket Association highlights their shared commitment to support the local community with safe, flexible COVID-19 testing. The new partnership will enable LabDX to expand testing to over 50 locations in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, making much-needed testing available in the communities that need it the most.
LabDX’s all-in-one testing solution caters to the unique needs of independent grocers throughout South Florida by offering free PCR and antigen (rapid) testing with no lines, no wait, and same-day results for employees and shoppers alike.
“The National Supermarket Association is thrilled to partner with LabDX. Our supermarkets have always been here to support our local communities, so we are proud to now offer safe and accurate Covid-19 testing on the premises.” Ajay Dhawan, NSA Florida Chapter President
LabDX will offer free COVID-19 testing to several NSA supermarket locations throughout the Miami-Dade region including:
Bravo Supermarkets (2 Locations)
Established in 1991, Bravo Supermarkets offers a wide selection of local, international, organic, and specialty items to communities that stretch from Florida to New York.
Price Choice FoodMarkets (4 Locations)
Price Choice FoodMarkets is a family-owned market that has provided fresh, affordable products to their customers since 1985.
Broward Meat and Fish Company (4 Locations)
The Broward Meat and Fish Company was established in 1991 as a neighborhood butcher and seafood market that has since expanded with locations throughout South Florida.
“LabDX is proud to join forces with the National Supermarket Association to provide free COVID-19 testing throughout many of their locations in the Miami-Dade area. Our mission to make testing more accessible aligns well with NSA’s desire to support independent grocers and the communities they serve.” – Humberto Buniotto, LabDX CEO
About LabDX
LabDX is redefining COVID-19 and drug testing by providing guaranteed same-day results, white glove customer service, and the highest level of detection to communities throughout the Miami-Date region.
About National Supermarket Association
The National Supermarket Association ensures that independent and community-focused retailers have the education, policies, and services they need to succeed, with a special focus on markets in Hispanic and underserved neighborhoods.
Media Contact
Company Name: LabDX
Contact Person: Risa Goldman Luksa
Email: Send Email
Address:1515 NW 167th St Suite 410
City: Miami Gardens
State: FL 33169
Country: United States
Website: https://www.golabdx.com/covid-19-testing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.