LabDX Partners with Member Stores of the National Supermarket Association Florida Chapter to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing throughout Miami-Dade County

LabDX and Member Stores of the National Supermarket Association Florida Chapter are working together to provide free COVID-19 testing for grocers, shoppers, and the local community throughout South Florida.

LabDX is pleased to announce its partnership with member stores of the National Supermarket Association (NSA Florida Chapter). With this new alliance, LabDX will provide free COVID-19 testing to NSA’s South Florida Chapter employees and their patrons within the Miami-Dade community.

Caring for Our Communities

The latest partnership between LabDX and the National Supermarket Association highlights their shared commitment to support the local community with safe, flexible COVID-19 testing. The new partnership will enable LabDX to expand testing to over 50 locations in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, making much-needed testing available in the communities that need it the most.

LabDX’s all-in-one testing solution caters to the unique needs of independent grocers throughout South Florida by offering free PCR and antigen (rapid) testing with no lines, no wait, and same-day results for employees and shoppers alike.

“The National Supermarket Association is thrilled to partner with LabDX. Our supermarkets have always been here to support our local communities, so we are proud to now offer safe and accurate Covid-19 testing on the premises.” Ajay Dhawan, NSA Florida Chapter President

LabDX will offer free COVID-19 testing to several NSA supermarket locations throughout the Miami-Dade region including:

Bravo Supermarkets (2 Locations)

Established in 1991, Bravo Supermarkets offers a wide selection of local, international, organic, and specialty items to communities that stretch from Florida to New York.

Price Choice FoodMarkets (4 Locations)

Price Choice FoodMarkets is a family-owned market that has provided fresh, affordable products to their customers since 1985.

Broward Meat and Fish Company (4 Locations)

The Broward Meat and Fish Company was established in 1991 as a neighborhood butcher and seafood market that has since expanded with locations throughout South Florida.

“LabDX is proud to join forces with the National Supermarket Association to provide free COVID-19 testing throughout many of their locations in the Miami-Dade area. Our mission to make testing more accessible aligns well with NSA’s desire to support independent grocers and the communities they serve.” – Humberto Buniotto, LabDX CEO

About LabDX

LabDX is redefining COVID-19 and drug testing by providing guaranteed same-day results, white glove customer service, and the highest level of detection to communities throughout the Miami-Date region.

About National Supermarket Association

The National Supermarket Association ensures that independent and community-focused retailers have the education, policies, and services they need to succeed, with a special focus on markets in Hispanic and underserved neighborhoods.

