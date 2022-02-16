Could ChampionshipsRUs.com Be a Future Billion Dollar Company?

ChampionshipsRUs.com is America’s largest collection of national championships. Here’s how they’re making history.

Undeniably, golf is one of the most prestigious sports in the world. Since the formation of the first known rules of golf in 1744, many of the wealthy have gathered at beautiful courses around the company. Golf has caused many great men to buckle at their knees in their attempt to conquer even the simplest par 5. Millions of business deals have been sealed with a simple hand shake on the 18th hole.

The children of the wealthy tend to be introduced to golf (and tennis) at a very young age. Due to its expensive cost to participate in the sport, equipment and club memberships; many middle and lower income families are priced out of the sport. This is particularly the case in urban and rural America.

According to statistics, minorities account for only 18% of golfers in the PGA. Despite the successes of Lee Elder, Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Harold Varner and a small group of others; the number of minorities in the competitive golf is the exception and not the rule. In women’s golf, the percentage of minorities represented is even lower.

With golf being primarily an European sport, imagine a Black Woman having the audacity to want to own a prestigious golf tournament. Well, one Marine Corps Veteran did just that. With the aid of a broker, Taajah M. Phenezy now owns The National & International Golf Championships and their domain names. In today’s world of the internet and Google, owning the domain name is one of the main parts of owning a business. It’s actually critical to a companies success.

Prior to COVID and in memory of her son, KJ, Taajah (aka GODDESS) purchased The National Basketball Championship. She’s a prior head coach for boys at the Rec, YMCA and high school boys AAU levels; so basketball fits right into her skillset. Then one day she had an epiphany. GODDESS wanted to own a sleuth of National Championships. Since then, she’s purchased The National Chess, Baseball, Softball, Cheerleading, Dance, Rap, Bowling, Tennis, Golf…Championships. She Created Championships R Us and now owns the largest collection of National Championships.

‘COVID crippled the world. During a time of such pain and conflict, I just want to be a beacon of fun, joy and hope’, says GODDESS. ‘Everyone loves a good competition, so let the games begin! We also plan on hosting several of our championships in some of the smaller and mid-sized cities in America. We believe that we can be a positive contribution to their economies.’

When asked whether these championships are for amateurs or professionals, Taajah said, ‘Everybody wants to be The National Champion. Why do we have to limit ourselves to certain segments of each sport? We can cater to the amateurs and pros equally.’

Championships R Us plans to use the national spotlight to put chess back into the schools of urban and rural America. They also want to give small and medium sized businesses the opportunities to sponsor National Championships. ‘Most of our Mom & Pop businesses are priced out of other majors. Imagine how amazing it would be to say that they’re a sponsor of The National Basketball or Golf Championship,’ says Taajah.

‘It’s also important to note that I’m very passionate about patient Rights. I’m proudly America’s #1 Patient Advocate Coach and the founder of The National Patient Rights Week. The 2nd Annual National Patient Rights Week is May 13 – May 19, 2022. I will always use every resource that I have to ensure that all Americans feel safe and knowledgeable as they seek medical care. ChampionshipsRUs.com will contribute to this cause.’

If you’re looking to host, sponsor or participate in one of The National Championships hosted by Championships R Us, feel free to contact one of their team members toll free at 1-844-ToBeChampion. That’s 844-862-3242 or visit their website @ www.ChampionshipsRUs.com

