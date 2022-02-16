TechStar Is Proud to Offer Controlled Environment Process Specific Training at THE UNIT

The newest addition to TechStar's Training & Development Solutions, their Functional Verification Unit – THE UNIT allows companies to engage in interactive training without interrupting production.

It’s time for hands-on learning, product demonstrations, and technical training courses with TechStar’s Functional Verification Unit – THE UNIT. THE UNIT offers innovative solutions in a controlled environment to mimic your specific process conditions, allow for testing, and to facilitate troubleshooting.

TechStar is your complete process partner when it comes to real-life, hands-on training for your instruments and equipment. Whatever your needs, TechStar’s technical resources create participatory training tailored specifically towards your processes. Whether it be assisting with on-boarding of new employees, specific equipment training, mandatory compliance requirements or any other process specific need, TechStar is prepared to adjust THE UNIT to your specific needs. Furthermore, sessions can be scheduled for groups or single participants.

With TechStar, instrumentation and analytical solutions have never been better. TechStar is your one-stop-shop for not only equipment but any training and development needs. Their training and development solutions cover everything from formal classroom training, application-specific hands-on experience, distance learning, and everything in between!

TechStar has been the one-stop-shop for quality instrumentation and analytical devices, training, and application solutions since 2001. TechStar represents many manufacturers throughout the United States. Not only do they offer these important technologies, but TechStar offers the most innovative and effective training on their instruments and analytical devices in their industry. They also have a customer-oriented Field Service team that is highly trained and dedicated to meeting their customers’ service needs.

Media Contact

Company Name: TechStar

Contact Person: Joey Blair, Lead UNIT Technician

Email: Send Email

Phone: 866-542-0205

Address:802 W 13th Street

City: Deer Park

State: TX 77536

Country: United States

Website: https://techstar.com/

