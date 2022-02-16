TechStar Is Proud to Offer Controlled Environment Process Specific Training at THE UNIT

It’s time for hands-on learning, product demonstrations, and technical training courses with TechStar’s Functional Verification Unit – THE UNIT. THE UNIT offers innovative solutions in a controlled environment to mimic your specific process conditions, allow for testing, and to facilitate troubleshooting.
TechStar is your complete process partner when it comes to real-life, hands-on training for your instruments and equipment. Whatever your needs, TechStar’s technical resources create participatory training tailored specifically towards your processes. Whether it be assisting with on-boarding of new employees, specific equipment training, mandatory compliance requirements or any other process specific need, TechStar is prepared to adjust THE UNIT to your specific needs. Furthermore, sessions can be scheduled for groups or single participants.
With TechStar, instrumentation and analytical solutions have never been better. TechStar is your one-stop-shop for not only equipment but any training and development needs. Their training and development solutions cover everything from formal classroom training, application-specific hands-on experience, distance learning, and everything in between!
TechStar has been the one-stop-shop for quality instrumentation and analytical devices, training, and application solutions since 2001. TechStar represents many manufacturers throughout the United States. Not only do they offer these important technologies, but TechStar offers the most innovative and effective training on their instruments and analytical devices in their industry. They also have a customer-oriented Field Service team that is highly trained and dedicated to meeting their customers’ service needs.
Media Contact
Company Name: TechStar
Contact Person: Joey Blair, Lead UNIT Technician
Email: Send Email
Phone: 866-542-0205
Address:802 W 13th Street
City: Deer Park
State: TX 77536
Country: United States
Website: https://techstar.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.