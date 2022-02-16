Melbourne Agency Wins "Best Small SEO Agency" Award at the 2022 APAC Search Awards For The 2nd Time Running

A.P. Web Solutions' boutique approach to SEO and SEM has paid dividends once again, as they take home the APAC "Best Small SEO Agency" Award for the second year in a row.

To top off what was truly a high achieving year for the agency, A.P. Web Solutions has taken home another award from the world-renowned presenter APAC Search Awards. For the second year running, they’ve received the “Best Small SEO Agency” award for their efforts in 2021, taking home the highest award for smaller, more focused SEO agencies.

The APAC Search Awards acknowledge and celebrate the best SEO and PPC agencies in Australia, with the global organisation We Are Search conducting awards across the world every year. From adding value to the companies that agencies work with, through to thinking innovatively, executing with creative flair, and optimising accounts to generate the best results for everyone involved, the APAC Search Awards are an excellent measure of who is really making a difference in the industry.

They work with businesses, teams, and individuals from Europe and the U.S., all the way down to the Global South and Asia Pacific to highlight which agencies have really gone the extra mile (or kilometre), and this year, A.P. Web Solutions has done it again! They were competing against a very strong pool of competitors this time round. Although the other entrants may have had comparably strong results and creativity with their clients, the judges found that it was their strong investment in employees that ended up taking them across the line.

Flexibility, nurturing, training, and encouragement of staff ended up giving rise to incredible outcomes, proving that when employers really take care of their workers, they end up putting in the best work that they’re capable of. The judges also looked favourably on A.P. Web Solutions’ core values, and setting of expectations with clients, with that aspect of care and diligence really shining through here. You can see the full list of winners here.

This award is an absolute honour to receive, and really does reflect all the hard work, knowledge, and energy that the team working under founder Abrar Patel put in; not just for select SEO clients, but for all that they engage with. 2022 should be an excellent year for Patel and his company, and we’re excited to see what the year will bring!

About the Company:

Founded in 2015, A.P. Web Solutions is a specialist boutique Search Engine Marketing agency, specialising in SEO and SEM services and helping small to medium-sized businesses get found on Google. Working with companies that are just starting up, all the way through to large-scale retail and e-commerce clients, they are guided by core values of attentiveness and responsiveness.

Based locally in Melbourne and servicing clients Australia-wide, when you’re working with them, you’re sure to be working with the absolute best in the biz. Not only that, but you get a more targeted and personable experience compared to other “full-service” agencies, with results reflecting how much care they put into their work. Visit their website today and get in touch to book a 30-minute strategy session with one of their experts!

