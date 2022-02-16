Exploring the World of BattleVerse

BattleVerse is a free Play-to-Earn (P2E) online game powered by Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). A unique feature of the game is the use of multi blockchain technology, which is the ability to manage your gaming assets by interacting with different blockchains.
BattleVerse is a community-driven platform that empowers users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment of the game. This was made possible through innovative tokenomics, utilizing new finance tools, and fun to play games.
A world like no other!
BattleVerse has a big universe to explore! In it, everyone can discover something that appeals to them. Players can fight for rewards in battles or improve their combat characters so that they can fight the best of the best in the Intergalactic Tournament.
Players can also opt to be an adventurer or well-known merchant in the galaxy, able to sell rusty items to any robot. Furthermore, while players can also own factories, plants, mycelium farms, and strange woods, bringing in a steady stream of cash, the most successful or fortunate players will be able to create their own playable characters and make pals who are truly unique, amusing, and loyal.
Inside BattleVerse, players will encounter wild, flexible, and combative creatures. They can also explore through many regions and territories, to fight and capture them. A successful capture results in a new NFT token (new hero) representing the BattleVerse being minted and stored in their wallet.
Players can now take part in the adventures of the amazing characters of the BattleVerse world using a browser on their personal computer (Mac or Windows), as well as on IOS and Android mobile applications.
Learn more about BattleVerse through its official website and get to know more about what it has to offer, the future of BattleVerse, and its plans moving forward.
