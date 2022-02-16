ArgosKYC Launches Platform Using AI For Precise Verification of A Customer Argos Global KYC Service Enables Clients To Identify Their Customers Wherever They Are In The World

Their AI-powered technology assesses whether a user's government-issued ID and biometric information is genuine or fraudulent and evaluates if a person complies with international financial regulations.

Columbia, Maryland – February 16, 2022 – The ArgosKYC recent launch of their high-tech platform no doubt set a new paradigm in the customer verification industry. Utilizing a state-of-the-art AI technology, Argos KYC identifies one’s identity with accuracy and provides service for money laundering risk analysis. In this digital age, all data is at considerable risk and forgery and document theft is rampant.

ArgosKYC has become the dominant player in this security sector. They are an online identity verification solution provider for KYC and AML screening service. Argos KYC provides a seamless online identity verification solution for KYC(Know Your Customer) and AML(Anti-Money Laundering) screening services. They aid finance companies to meet compliance from the government in verifying customer identities.

Argos KYC supports a global online identity verification service based on the ID cards database from more than 210 countries. With an ID card and a smartphone, verifying identities is possible at any time anywhere.

Of their many services, Argos KYC is most sought after for:

KYC (Know Your Customer) Service:

ID Document Check: Argos global ID database supports over 5,000 ID documents from 180+ countries. ID information is auto extracted with OCR(optical character recognition).

Biometric Check: AI-powered face recognition and comparison. Liveness check (ISO 30107 Level 1 & 2 certified).

Proof Of Address Check: Verify KYC applicant’s residential address by comparing it to the information present on their address document. Supported documents: tax bill, bank statements, utility bills, rent agreement, etc.

KYB (Know Your Business) Service:

KYB Page For All Corporate Entities: Manage all KYB submission within one platform, White label KYB page as one’s own page.

Check Corporate Partners: Get detailed data including Ultimate Beneficial Owner(s) information and company structure. Identify any money laundering or terrorist financing risk associated with KYB applicants.

KYB Dashboards and Corporate AML Reports: Check KYB status at a glance with Argos’s dashboard. Get reports on KYB applicants and AML screening result.

AML (Anti-Money Laundering) Screening:

Global Sanction & Watch Lists: More than 180 lists updated within 2 hours of a change occurring. Politically Exposed Persons: Argos monitors both the PEPs and their associates worldwide.

Law Enforcement Agencies: Including data from Interpol, Met Police, FBI, Dept. of Justice, etc.

Reputational Risks: Worldwide adverse media coverage, newspapers, news sites or other media.

Financial Regulators: Including data from FCA, SEC, etc.

Business Screening: Check for any money laundering /terrorist financing risk.

Insolvents & Bankrupts: Any individual that has been declared as bankrupt or insolvent.

Disqualified Directors: Any individual that has been disqualified as acting as a director.

The company reports a new release on Argos KYC Version 2.0.1. Including an increase in ID recognition and OCR coverage number. They are expecting to provide an increased onboarding speed for users.

Upgraded user convenience improvement: Three improvements are supported:

Image download

Data deletion

AML report download

Dashboard Design Update: Argos KYC has improved the readability and speed through the newly designed dashboard. We are expecting an increase in satisfaction from our clients.

The previous version did not support downloading these documents. However, the newly released API Ver 2.0 supports direct download, direct deletion, and AML report download. Argos KYC clients can now utilize data with speed and accuracy through the updated version.

For complete information, visit: https://www.argoskyc.com/

Media Contact: https://www.linkedin.com/company/argoskyc

Media Contact

Company Name: ArgosKYC Inc.

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 332-282-7927

Address:10201 Wincopin Cir.

City: Columbia

State: Maryland

Country: United States

Website: www.argoskyc.com/

