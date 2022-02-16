ArgosKYC Launches Platform Using AI For Precise Verification of A Customer Argos Global KYC Service Enables Clients To Identify Their Customers Wherever They Are In The World

Columbia, Maryland – February 16, 2022 – The ArgosKYC recent launch of their high-tech platform no doubt set a new paradigm in the customer verification industry. Utilizing a state-of-the-art AI technology, Argos KYC identifies one’s identity with accuracy and provides service for money laundering risk analysis. In this digital age, all data is at considerable risk and forgery and document theft is rampant.
ArgosKYC has become the dominant player in this security sector. They are an online identity verification solution provider for KYC and AML screening service. Argos KYC provides a seamless online identity verification solution for KYC(Know Your Customer) and AML(Anti-Money Laundering) screening services. They aid finance companies to meet compliance from the government in verifying customer identities.
Argos KYC supports a global online identity verification service based on the ID cards database from more than 210 countries. With an ID card and a smartphone, verifying identities is possible at any time anywhere.
Of their many services, Argos KYC is most sought after for:
KYC (Know Your Customer) Service:
- ID Document Check: Argos global ID database supports over 5,000 ID documents from 180+ countries. ID information is auto extracted with OCR(optical character recognition).
- Biometric Check: AI-powered face recognition and comparison. Liveness check (ISO 30107 Level 1 & 2 certified).
- Proof Of Address Check: Verify KYC applicant’s residential address by comparing it to the information present on their address document. Supported documents: tax bill, bank statements, utility bills, rent agreement, etc.
KYB (Know Your Business) Service:
- KYB Page For All Corporate Entities: Manage all KYB submission within one platform, White label KYB page as one’s own page.
- Check Corporate Partners: Get detailed data including Ultimate Beneficial Owner(s) information and company structure. Identify any money laundering or terrorist financing risk associated with KYB applicants.
- KYB Dashboards and Corporate AML Reports: Check KYB status at a glance with Argos’s dashboard. Get reports on KYB applicants and AML screening result.
AML (Anti-Money Laundering) Screening:
- Global Sanction & Watch Lists: More than 180 lists updated within 2 hours of a change occurring. Politically Exposed Persons: Argos monitors both the PEPs and their associates worldwide.
- Law Enforcement Agencies: Including data from Interpol, Met Police, FBI, Dept. of Justice, etc.
- Reputational Risks: Worldwide adverse media coverage, newspapers, news sites or other media.
- Financial Regulators: Including data from FCA, SEC, etc.
- Business Screening: Check for any money laundering /terrorist financing risk.
- Insolvents & Bankrupts: Any individual that has been declared as bankrupt or insolvent.
- Disqualified Directors: Any individual that has been disqualified as acting as a director.
The company reports a new release on Argos KYC Version 2.0.1. Including an increase in ID recognition and OCR coverage number. They are expecting to provide an increased onboarding speed for users.
Upgraded user convenience improvement: Three improvements are supported:
- Image download
- Data deletion
- AML report download
Dashboard Design Update: Argos KYC has improved the readability and speed through the newly designed dashboard. We are expecting an increase in satisfaction from our clients.
The previous version did not support downloading these documents. However, the newly released API Ver 2.0 supports direct download, direct deletion, and AML report download. Argos KYC clients can now utilize data with speed and accuracy through the updated version.
For complete information, visit: https://www.argoskyc.com/
Media Contact: https://www.linkedin.com/company/argoskyc
Media Contact
Company Name: ArgosKYC Inc.
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 332-282-7927
Address:10201 Wincopin Cir.
City: Columbia
State: Maryland
Country: United States
Website: www.argoskyc.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.