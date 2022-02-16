Happening Today: GATC Health To Present At The Emerging Growth Conference At 1:00pm EST; AI-Powered Drug Development Multiomics Platform in Focus

GATC Health Corp invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

GATC Health Corp, a privately-held biotech company using artificial intelligence, genomics and advanced biological data to revolutionize drug discovery and disease prediction, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 16, 2022 at 1:00pm EST.

This live, 30 minute interactive online event, will allow existing shareholders, prospective shareholders, and the investment community to interact with the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Tyrone Lam, and Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Preetaman Wadhwa, in real-time.

GATC Health will present its leading-edge solution to create safer, more effective therapeutics in record time using its Advanced AI platform. The company may subsequently open the floor for questions. Questions not answered during the live event may be addressed by the company after its presentation through email.

Please register HERE to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any released updates. If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made availalble on EmergingGrowth.com, and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a pioneering biotechnology company using whole-genome analysis and multiomics-based artificial intelligence to revolutionize disease detection and drug discovery. The company’s patent-pending AI platform reduces risk, time and costs for life science companies by digitally reproducing the human body to find non-obvious answers to biology’s most complex questions. GATC Health is accelerating healthcare’s transition to predictive, individualized medicine.

