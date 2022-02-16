Happening Today: Agentix Corp. Presenting At The Emerging Growth Conference At 10:30am EST; Highlighting Clinical-Stage Developments and 2022 Initiatives

Agentix Corp. invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at 10:30am EST.

Agentix Corp (OTC Pink: AGTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 16, 2022, at 10:30am EST.

This live, 30 minute interactive online event, will allow existing shareholders, prospective shareholders, and the investment community to interact with the Company’s CEO, Mr. Rudy Mazzocchi, in real-time.

Agentix Corp will address the need for more treatments as the manifestations of metabolic disease continue to be prevalent in the USA. According to the CDC, over 30 million Americans have T2D, and approximately 100 million US adults are obese. The company may subsequently open the floor for questions. Questions not answrred during the live event may be addressed by the company after its presntation through email.

Please register HERE to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any released updates. If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will aldso be made availalbe on EmergingGrowth.com, and we will also release a link to that after the event.

Contact: info@agentixcorp.com

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, investment advisors, and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About AGENTIX Corp.

AGENTIX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic diseases including type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). AGENTIX has acquired and is commencing clinical evaluation of certain therapeutic assets exclusively licensed from the National Health Research Institute Taiwan (NHRI) and Research Triangle Institute (RTI), dba RTI International. For more information, please visit:www.agentixcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the potential acquisition, the likelihood of closing the potential transaction, our clinical focus, and our current and proposed trials. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as “believes”, “hopes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “projects”, “plans”, “anticipates” and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Our forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and actual results could differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such statements. In evaluating all such statements, we urge you to specifically consider the various risk factors identified in our most recent Form 10-K in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on currently available financial, economic, scientific, and competitive data and information on current business plans. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things: (i) the sufficiency of our cash position and our ongoing ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations, (ii) our ability to complete our contemplated clinical trials for any of our drug product candidates, or to meet the FDA’s requirements with respect to safety and efficacy, (iii) our ability to identify patients to enroll in our clinical trials in a timely fashion, (iv) our ability to achieve approval of a marketable product, (v) design, implementation and conduct of clinical trials, (vii) the results of our clinical trials, including the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, (vii) the market for, and marketability of, any product that is approved, (viii) the existence or development of treatments that are viewed by medical professionals or patients as superior to our products, (ix) regulatory initiatives, compliance with governmental regulations and the regulatory approval process, and social conditions, and (x) various other matters, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties develop, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, believed, estimated, or otherwise indicated by our forward-looking statements.

We intend that all forward-looking statements made in this press release will be subject to the safe harbor protection of the federal securities laws pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act, to the extent applicable. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. Additionally, we do not undertake any responsibility to update you on the occurrence of any unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Company Name: Agentix Corp

Contact Person: Ken Ellis

Email: info@agentixcorp.com

Country: United States

Website: https://agentixcorp.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Happening Today: Agentix Corp. Presenting At The Emerging Growth Conference At 10:30am EST; Highlighting Clinical-Stage Developments and 2022 Initiatives