Cloud Kitchen Market is Projected To Reach USD 139.37 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 12.4% | Grand View Research, Inc.

The global cloud kitchen market size is expected to reach USD 139.37 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Digital disruption and technological innovations have popularized the trend of ordering food online and doorstep delivery. Increased efforts toward convenience, comfort, and quality of service have also helped the emergence of cloud kitchens. Additionally, changing lifestyles, especially of millennials with increased disposable incomes demanding convenience at their touchpoints, are the factors stimulating the rise of virtual kitchens.
Changing lifestyles are compelling restaurateurs to focus on customer convenience and customer experience improvement strategies. With increased competition among restaurants delivering similar offerings, the need to maintain the quality of the service puts increased pressure on cost management, failure to do so often results in the shutdown of outlets. Therefore, to ensure the survival of businesses and increase profits, cloud kitchens are gaining momentum. With the minimal risk involved, several entrepreneurs, including food aggregators, are increasingly investing in the concept.
The rise in COVID-19 cases globally made social distancing imperative. Moreover, frequent lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus acted as a catalyst in increasing the demand for deliveries and takeaways, leading to a rise in the number of cloud kitchens globally. Restaurants facing a slump in business due to declining footfall have shifted to the virtual kitchen concept, as the takeaways model emerged as a viable source of generating revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as virtual kitchens require minimal investment and operational costs to run, they help restaurants improve their profit margins. The increased realization of the benefits of cloud kitchens is encouraging several food entrepreneurs and restaurateurs to invest in cloud kitchens.
Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-kitchen-market
Cloud Kitchen Market Report Highlights
- In terms of type, the independent cloud kitchen segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than 60% of the overall market. Increasing consumer preference for international cuisines and fast foods is expected to emerge as the key trend driving the growth of the segment
- In terms of nature, the franchised segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing popularity of large restaurant chains possessing high brand equity and offering high service quality is expected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period
- Factors such as increasing internet penetration and the rising proliferation of online delivery services across the economies of China, India, and Japan allowed the Asia Pacific regional market to hold the dominant position in 2020. The regional market exceeded 60.0% of the global market share in 2020
For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-kitchen-market/request/rs1
Cloud Kitchen Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global cloud kitchen market based on type, nature, and region:
Cloud Kitchen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Independent Cloud Kitchen
- Commissary/Shared Kitchen
- Kitchen Pods
Cloud Kitchen Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Franchised
- Standalone
Cloud Kitchen Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- MEA
List of Key Players of the Cloud Kitchen Market
- CloudKitchens
- Dahmakan (Pop Meals)
- DoorDash
- Ghost Kitchen Orlando
- Kitchen United
- Kitopi
- Rebel Foods
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- Swiggy
- Zuul Kitchens, Inc.
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/451530/ibb
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a market research and consulting company that offers market research reports, syndicated and customized reports. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. It offers client engagement for business consulting and market intelligence from various domains. The clientele is based across various countries with queries coming from more than 50 industries worldwide.
Grand View Research helps its clients to make informed decisions by helping them understand current trends and scenarios. Every year Grand View Research accomplishes more than 300 multi-country market studies to optimize consulting for clients.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-kitchen-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Cloud Kitchen Market is Projected To Reach USD 139.37 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 12.4% | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.