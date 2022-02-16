Industrial Dust Collector Market Opportunities To Reach $10.9 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“"Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting."”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, The market growth is expected to be driven by stringent government regulations to achieve environmental compliance and increasing hygiene standards in the food industry.

Industrial Dust Collector Market Growth & Trends

The global industrial dust collector market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is predominantly driven by the growing awareness regarding the air pollution and health issues associated with it and the rise in mining activities across the globe.

Industrial dust collectors help lower the risks of various health problems, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), airborne allergies, asthma, and other respiratory diseases, by removing particulate matter, dust particles, smoke, and other toxic fine particles. The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their integration in filter systems indicate a promising future for the market.

Companies are integrating patented filter technologies that provide efficient filtration of pollens and dust. Key manufacturers, such as FLSmidth and Hamon, have seen a huge dip in their annual revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to recover by the end of 2022 and majorly dependent on the revival period of end-user industries.

New product developments and technological advancements are expected to augment the market growth. For instance, In October 2020, Donaldson Company, Inc. introduced Donaldson Torit rugged pleat baghouse industrial dust collector. The new product can be used in industries, such as cement, mining, and food.

Industrial Dust Collector Market Report Highlights

The baghouse type segment contributed to 26.7% of the global revenue share in 2020 owing to the cost-effective price, easy operation, and good efficiency of these products in collecting dust particles

On the other hand, the cartridge segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

This growth is attributed to the high efficiency of these products of up to 99.9% of removing fine particles from the flue gas

The food & beverage industry is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028 on account of stringent government regulations regarding proper hygiene

The cement segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 22% in 2020 and will maintain its leading position throughout the forecast years

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 due to the rapid industrialization and growing construction activities in the region

Industrial Dust Collector Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial dust collector market on the basis of type, end-use industry, mechanism, mobility, and region:

Industrial Dust Collector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Baghouse

Woven



Non-woven

Cartridge

Wet Scrubbers

Inertial Separators

Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP)

Others

Industrial Dust Collector End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Energy & Power

Steel

Cement

Mining

Others

Industrial Dust Collector Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Dry

Wet

Industrial Dust Collector Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Portable

Fixed

Industrial Dust Collector Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of the Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina



Colombia



Rest of the Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Industrial Dust Collector Market

FLSmidth

Hamon

Camfil AB

Thermax Ltd.

Kelin Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

KC Cottrell

Nederman Holding AB

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Industrial Dust Collector Market Opportunities To Reach $10.9 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.