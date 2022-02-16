Industrial Dust Collector Market Opportunities To Reach $10.9 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

Industrial Dust Collector Market Growth & Trends
The global industrial dust collector market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is predominantly driven by the growing awareness regarding the air pollution and health issues associated with it and the rise in mining activities across the globe.
Industrial dust collectors help lower the risks of various health problems, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), airborne allergies, asthma, and other respiratory diseases, by removing particulate matter, dust particles, smoke, and other toxic fine particles. The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their integration in filter systems indicate a promising future for the market.
Companies are integrating patented filter technologies that provide efficient filtration of pollens and dust. Key manufacturers, such as FLSmidth and Hamon, have seen a huge dip in their annual revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to recover by the end of 2022 and majorly dependent on the revival period of end-user industries.
New product developments and technological advancements are expected to augment the market growth. For instance, In October 2020, Donaldson Company, Inc. introduced Donaldson Torit rugged pleat baghouse industrial dust collector. The new product can be used in industries, such as cement, mining, and food.
Industrial Dust Collector Market Report Highlights
- The baghouse type segment contributed to 26.7% of the global revenue share in 2020 owing to the cost-effective price, easy operation, and good efficiency of these products in collecting dust particles
- On the other hand, the cartridge segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period
- This growth is attributed to the high efficiency of these products of up to 99.9% of removing fine particles from the flue gas
- The food & beverage industry is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028 on account of stringent government regulations regarding proper hygiene
- The cement segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 22% in 2020 and will maintain its leading position throughout the forecast years
- Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 due to the rapid industrialization and growing construction activities in the region
Industrial Dust Collector Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial dust collector market on the basis of type, end-use industry, mechanism, mobility, and region:
Industrial Dust Collector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Baghouse
- Woven
- Non-woven
- Cartridge
- Wet Scrubbers
- Inertial Separators
- Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP)
- Others
Industrial Dust Collector End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Energy & Power
- Steel
- Cement
- Mining
- Others
Industrial Dust Collector Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Dry
- Wet
Industrial Dust Collector Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Portable
- Fixed
Industrial Dust Collector Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of the Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of the Asia Pacific
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of the Central & South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
List of Key Players of Industrial Dust Collector Market
- FLSmidth
- Hamon
- Camfil AB
- Thermax Ltd.
- Kelin Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.
- KC Cottrell
- Nederman Holding AB
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Donaldson Company, Inc.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
