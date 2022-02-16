Law Office of Matthew Glassman Shares What Makes Its Top Criminal Attorney, Matthew Glassman, Unique

Fort Lauderdale, FL – In a website post, the Law Office of Matthew Glassman has highlighted what makes its criminal attorney, Matthew Glassman, the go-to criminal defense attorney for residents in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and surrounding communities.
Fort Lauderdale criminal defense lawyer Matthew Glassman’s primary focus is serving clients throughout South Florida – including Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties who have been arrested or charged with criminal offenses in Florida. Mr. Glassman has over a decade of experience providing effective criminal defense for his Fort Lauderdale clients. Mr. Glassman is dedicated to fighting for the rights of the accused in all phases of a criminal case. What makes Mr. Glassman unique is his deep understanding of each of his client’s situations along with his aggressive approach in defending his client’s freedom.
As a top-rated criminal lawyer in Fort Lauderdale, he has experience representing clients charged with offenses ranging from first-degree homicides, domestic violence or DUI/DWI driving offenses. No matter the type of case, Mr. Glassman brings the same zealous advocacy to the courtroom.
Most notably, criminal lawyer Matthew Glassman may be able to keep a felony conviction off of his client’s criminal record. Mr. Glassman’s main goal is to try and get his clients’ penalties lessened, charges reduced, or get the case dismissed altogether. He uses every strategic angle and defense available to fight the case and advocate for the charges to be dropped or dismissed. Mr. Glassman works tirelessly to ensure that his clients are given a voice, a fair trial and that their record is protected.
About Law Office of Matthew Glassman
Criminal defense lawyer Matthew Glassman was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2005. He began his legal career by spending 10 years in the Broward County Public Defender’s Office. He has an Avvo 10.0 rating and a Google 5.0 star rating with over 175 reviews. His practice areas include domestic violence, DUI, criminal traffic violations, violation of probation hearings, firearms and weapons charges, and drug crimes.
Media Contact
Company Name: Law Office of Matthew Glassman
Contact Person: Matthew Glassman
Email: Send Email
Phone: (954) 908-3399
Address:600 SW 4th Ave Suite 103
City: Fort Lauderdale
State: FL
Country: United States
Website: https://matthewglassmanlaw.com/
