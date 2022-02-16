Millennial Plastic Surgery Shares the Factors to Consider Before Choosing a Plastic Surgeon

New York, NY – February 16, 2022 – In a recent website post, Millennial Plastic Surgery has highlighted the factors to consider before choosing a plastic surgeon in NYC.
All plastic surgeons should be certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Plastic surgery is a highly complex specialty that requires years of education and training. Board certification also allows patients to ensure that a physician will meet safety requirements and has the medical skills needed, but it is only the beginning.
In addition to the right training and education, the best plastic surgeon in NYC should have experience performing the type of surgery the patient is considering. Some surgeons specialize in particular procedures, and that specific procedure type should be in his “top three.” A good rule of thumb is that they should have performed this procedure once or more per week for five years or more.
When most people think about plastic surgery in NYC – they think about the results they hope to get, but not every plastic surgery story ends well. The best plastic surgeon should guarantee exceptional results. Most plastic surgeons keep a file of “before and after” pictures that patients should examine.
About Millennial Plastic Surgery
Millennial Plastic Surgery in New York City is the premier plastic surgery clinic in the city and surrounding areas. With years of experience behind him, Dr. David Shokrian founded this clinic to provide the best possible plastic surgery solutions to every possible aesthetic problem. Dr. Shokrian can perform arm lifts, Brazilian butt lifts, reconstructions, and inner thigh lifts on the body. Patients can choose a facelift, a facial fat transfer, facial resurfacing, lip augmentation, and many more when working on faces. Millennial Plastic Surgery can also deal with gynecomastia, lymphatic drainage, and tummy tucks.
