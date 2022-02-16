Wigod & Falzon, P.C. Shares Details About Personal Injury Claims in Michigan

Southfield, MI – Wigod & Falzon, P.C, a leading provider of Southfield Personal injury lawyers in a website post, has outlined the details about personal injury claims.
The State of Michigan is a “No-Fault State’’. When an individual is in an automobile accident in Michigan, liability does not determine whether or not that individual can receive help to get better. Certain benefits have been included in the No-Fault law to aid the injured.
That does not mean that a careless driver should not be held responsible for causing an accident. There are two aspects to any automobile accident that a Southfield car accident lawyer can help with. These No-Fault benefits and damages for bodily injury are also known as pain and suffering awards.
The idea behind the Michigan No-Fault law in terms of benefits is to help an individual who has been injured in a motor vehicle accident return to a reasonable standard of living as before the accident. If an individual is injured, they can receive medical care to rehabilitate their body, including medical transportation to get back and forth to the doctors providing those rehabilitative services. If the injuries prevent the individual from working, that person can receive compensation for lost wages through the assistance of Southfield injury attorneys.
About Wigod & Falzon, P.C.
Since 1997, the attorneys of Wigod & Falzon have worked every day to protect the victims of injury accidents from the unscrupulous tactics of the insurance industry seeking at every turn to deny these accident victims their rightful benefits, settlements, and judgments in compensation for the injuries they have suffered. In the area of personal injury litigation, nothing works better than a one-on-one relationship with an attorney and his staff, willing to give clients the time necessary to explain their problems and discuss the potential solutions. And that is what the attorneys are committed to offering.
Media Contact
Company Name: Wigod & Falzon, P.C.
Contact Person: Lawrence Falzon
Email: Send Email
Phone: (248) 356-3300
Address:25899 W 12 Mile Rd #200
City: Southfield
State: MI
Country: United States
Website: https://falzonlaw.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.