Wigod & Falzon, P.C. Shares Details About Personal Injury Claims in Michigan

Southfield, MI – Wigod & Falzon, P.C, a leading provider of Southfield Personal injury lawyers in a website post, has outlined the details about personal injury claims.

The State of Michigan is a “No-Fault State’’. When an individual is in an automobile accident in Michigan, liability does not determine whether or not that individual can receive help to get better. Certain benefits have been included in the No-Fault law to aid the injured.

That does not mean that a careless driver should not be held responsible for causing an accident. There are two aspects to any automobile accident that a Southfield car accident lawyer can help with. These No-Fault benefits and damages for bodily injury are also known as pain and suffering awards.

The idea behind the Michigan No-Fault law in terms of benefits is to help an individual who has been injured in a motor vehicle accident return to a reasonable standard of living as before the accident. If an individual is injured, they can receive medical care to rehabilitate their body, including medical transportation to get back and forth to the doctors providing those rehabilitative services. If the injuries prevent the individual from working, that person can receive compensation for lost wages through the assistance of Southfield injury attorneys.

About Wigod & Falzon, P.C.

Since 1997, the attorneys of Wigod & Falzon have worked every day to protect the victims of injury accidents from the unscrupulous tactics of the insurance industry seeking at every turn to deny these accident victims their rightful benefits, settlements, and judgments in compensation for the injuries they have suffered. In the area of personal injury litigation, nothing works better than a one-on-one relationship with an attorney and his staff, willing to give clients the time necessary to explain their problems and discuss the potential solutions. And that is what the attorneys are committed to offering.

