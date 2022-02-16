Arko Exteriors Outlines the Best Time to Consider Roof Repair and Replacement

Blaine, MN – In a website post, Arko Exteriors has outlined what people should consider when choosing between a Blaine roofing repair and replacement.
The roof’s age is one of the most important considerations that will help one make the right decision. The average lifespan of a roof is about 15 to 30 years. If a small portion of the roof gets damaged and the rest is in good shape, working on spot repair will make sense. With age, though, the quality and strength of the roof deteriorate. If the damage is caused when the roof is approaching 20 years or more, replacing it would be the best option.
Another top consideration worth the services of an expert roofing contractor in Blaine is leak damage. Having an inspection of the entire roof will help one to determine how widespread the leak is. Leaks are generally found around flashing points. Also, if one considers that the leak is isolated, a quick repair may be necessary. If the roof is leaking in several places, then a roofing replacement is likely.
Cost is also a critical consideration that a Blaine roofing contractor will factor in. And here, one may not be able to lay another layer of shingles over the existing roof. It would be cheaper at the end to remove the current layer and start adding the new layer “from scratch.”
Arko Exteriors has years of experience in roofing and siding. Located just north of Minneapolis in East Bethel, MN, Arko Exteriors has been restoring roofs on homes and businesses for decades, earning the trust and respect of many homeowners over the years. Their commitment to customers is the cornerstone of their success. So, they provide professional, accurate, and timely inspections to determine damage and avoid frivolous claims.
