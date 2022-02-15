Meet Elena Ksanti, Mrs. Manhattan US Nation 2022

Elena Ksanti is the reigning Mrs. Manhattan US Nation 2022 titleholder and an aspiring model. Elena began her journey with the Miss US Nation pageant after casting for the Miss New York US Nation 2022 Pageant. After attending the Zoom casting call; Elena was selected to become a contestant and represent the region of Manhattan to compete for the state pageant coming up in June of 2022 in the heart of New York City. Elena’s career as a model began when she was 25 years old, after being noticed by a famous photographer who offered her a shoot. The photographs resulted beautifully and were published in 2 Russian Magazines; My Career and Millionaire Magazine.

Photo Credits to: Kharitonov Vladimir

Elena’s career took a hiatus, however, due to her father being very strict and considering finance and business as the only possible career for his daughter. She forgot about her dream and started doing business. “After several projects, that unrealized part of me- perhaps it is correct to call it the soul, required creative energy and I received a second art and design education”, says Elena. Elena is a well-known artist, her artworks are presented in several galleries in the world and now a new presentation is being prepared in Los Angeles.

Modeling in Elena’s perspective is a form of Art too. “As I am an artist in the soul I can feel people’s world and I can admire the beauty of women. They are all beautiful in their own particular ways”, says Elena.

Elena Ksanti puts a lot of energy into what she does and plans to work hard to participate in Fashion Weeks in different cities around the world- which she will have the opportunity to with Super Chic Fashion Week being a titleholder from the Miss US Nation Pageant. In 5 years from now; Elena hopes to reach success in all ways- in her career, in family, and being surrounded by great friends and a lovely atmosphere. As Mrs. Manhattan US Nation 2022; her platform with her title is to promote the importance of both education and good family life. As a member of the Rotary Club, she would love to take part in charity causes and help children.

Competing for the state crown in the Mrs. category; and proudly representing the Mrs. Manhattan US Nation 2022 Title; Elena would like to break the common age stereotype, that you can achieve anything you want at any age. “I would like to show that women can be more beautiful with age”, says Elena.

After graduating in economics from the State University in her hometown, Sochi and later from the University of Illinois; Elena successfully started several business projects. Amongst them was the Monti Par Restaurant she launched in Sochi- which became the best in the city in a short amount of time. In 2010, she also created an international health fund for children in need in Moscow.

Stay up to date with Elena’s modeling activities and follow her on Instagram @ksantiart

Photo Credits: Kharitonov Vladimir Instagram: @kharitonov_pro

