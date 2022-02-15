Hayden Hill Announces New Line of Garment Protection Bags Made with 100% Organic Cotton

February 15, 2022 – Hayden Hill, a luxury garment protection brand, has recently launched a range of new products that will be available for purchase very soon. They are releasing their first main products which are – Short Organic Cotton Hanging Bags and Long Organic Cotton Hanging Bags.
Luxury garments are often made from the finest and most delicate materials which can get ruined in the process of storage due to improper handling or using storage bags made from harsh materials. Hence, not only is washing them properly important, but also storing these items in the best possible way becomes crucial. Hayden Hill’s Organic Cotton Hanging Bags are made with the finest 100% organic cotton that protects garments from moths, light and dust.
These garment bags have been produced with convenience and elegance in mind, and have a see-through side panel to easily view the hanging pieces. The fabric is breathable and resistant to mold. The bags are available in two sizes, 58 x 24 x 4in and 40 x 24 x 4in. Hence, customers can choose the size that suits their requirements.
“As a global luxury firm, we have sourced what we believe to be the most sustainable process to manufacture our products. Helping you to protect your clothes against creasing and damage, prolongs the life of each item and therefore reduces any negative effects on our environment,” says Amy, Brand Ambassador for Hayden Hill.
Hayden Hill is a London-based company which has expanded to the US and intends to sell across Europe and worldwide in the future. The business is family-owned and seeks to provide high-quality products crafted with elegance, functionality, and sustainability in mind.
To know more, please visit https://hayden-hill.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Hayden Hill
Contact Person: Amanda Hart
Email: Send Email
Phone: 4152720917
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://hayden-hill.com/
