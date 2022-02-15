Muldale Announces a New Range of Willow Garden Trugs Ahead of Harvest Season

February 15, 2022 – Muldale has announced the arrival of its new garden trugs range with the approach of the harvesting season. The Muldale website was launched in 2008 and offers a range of homeware and outdoor products. These products are resistant to the volatility of international freight and manufacturing and are made exclusively in the UK.
Muldale’s large flower trug is perfect for those who indulge in extensive gardening. This unique trug is handmade from sustainably sourced willow wicker. The flower trug is aesthetically pleasing and is incredibly versatile and practical with a large accessible space and a central carry handle.
Gardening enthusiasts know the importance of garden trugs as an indispensable tool as they make it easy to carry all the flowers, fruits, or plant parts. Trugs also serve as a perfect display for gardens.
“We work with our amazing team, most of whom are family and friends, to ensure that your products are carefully packaged and delivered to you on time, every time,” says Jody Wren of Muldale.
“We have designed our website in such a way that it gives you an experience of in-store shopping. Our navigation is designed to be as easy as possible, creating a seamless browsing experience for our customers,” says a spokesperson.
Muldale’s garden trug range is perfectly suitable for a variety of needs. They are made with different materials like traditional willow and wood. Each garden trug is designed in a way that satisfies all its customers’ specific requirements. The website has a list of all the trugs with sizes and materials that can be incorporated into a garden inventory. Moreover, the website is user-friendly and easy to navigate, making things easier for people.
To know more, please visit: https://muldale.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Muldale
Contact Person: Chris Randle
Email: Send Email
Phone: 01427 610682
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://muldale.com/
