Jet Regium Urges People To Take Advantage of Empty Leg Flights And Enjoy The Private Jet Experience

After many years in the private jet charter business, the team at Jet Regium knows just where the best flight deals are. This time, they announce that empty leg flights are available to all who are looking to journey by private jet for up to 75% cheaper than the cost of a regular private jet charter.
When quizzed about the magic behind such a deal, a team member from jet Regium explained that empty leg flights are private often fly around empty after making their intended drop-offs. Through the company’s facilities and connections, they can help people secure these return private jet flights.
The private jet charter industry has seen a significant rise recently and a similar success story of a company providing private jet charter service is the USA-based, Jet Regium. The Santa Monica headquartered Jet Regium is a specialist in 24/7 charter services, customized itineraries, and provides its clients with the opportunity to fly in some of the world’s safest and finest aircraft.
“Jet Regium is dedicated to providing a luxury private flight experience based on superior safety and exceptional customer care. We are available 24/7, 365 days a year”, said Mr. John Dreyer from Jet Regium.
Founded in 2011 by an elite group of private aviation experts, Jet Regium operates on a shared vision – “to transform the private jet charter service industry by focusing on the individual needs of each client.” Since its formation, the company has earned respect from customers for its accelerated and luxurious services.
Jet Regium has an extensive network of aircraft and strong strategic relationships with the finest of aircraft vendors in the country, which allows it to go beyond customer expectations and treat them with the finest luxury. VIP charter, concierge, cargo, airline, medical, sports- Jet Regium specializes in all kinds of jet charter services.
“We have access to every size and type of private jet, both domestic and international, our aviation specialists make it a priority to locate and arrange the most cost-effective aircraft and best suited to fit our clients’ needs”, added Mr. John.
With only four hours of notice, Jet Regium prepares its jets for flying to any location desired by its clients. Jet Regium has become a leading player in the industry and the above-mentioned features contribute a lot towards its growth.
To learn more, use the media contact outlets below:
+1 909 833 4708
Santa Monica Blvd. & Century Park E Los Angeles, CA 90067, United States
+44 20 3286 3945 (UK)
Mayfair, London W1J 0LP, United Kingdom
Media Contact
Company Name: Jet Regium
Contact Person: Mr. John Dreyer
Email: Send Email
Address:Santa Monica Blvd. & Century Park E
City: Los Angeles
State: CA 90067
Country: United States
Website: https://www.jetregium.com/
