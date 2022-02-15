Global LIFI Building Automation Market is anticipated to reach around USD 9,437.00 million in 2028 – Credence Research

The revenue generated by the global LIFI Building Automation market in 2021 was over USD 283.43 million and expected to generate revenue worth USD 9,437.00 million in 2028.

The Global LIFI Building Automation Market generated revenue of around USD 283.43 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 65% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 to reach around USD 9,437.00 million in 2028. While, cumulative growth opportunity presented by the global LIFI Building Automation is around USD 23.51 billion during 2022 to 2028.

Global LIFI Building Automation Market, 2021 – 2028 (USD Million)

The LIFI Building automation market will undergo double-digit growth over the next 10 years. This will be due to a number of factors. The most vital among them will be developments in AI since LiFi building automation is based on it.

There are several inherent benefits to LiFi, so it will be central to IoT, AI, and other emerging technologies. This signalling technology takes advantage of the infrared and visible light spectrum to transfer data at very rates that are much higher than what WiFi is currently capable of.

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/lifi-building-automation-market

Indoor LIFI Building Automation to Grow at Rapid Pace

Indoor and Outdoor are some of the important types of LIFI Building Automation used across different industries. However, Indoor LIFI Building Automation is growing in demand and held significant share in total revenue generation with over 55% in 2021. While, outdoor LIFI Building Automation market are poised to play important role in growth of LIFI Building Automation in the years to come.

Commercial Buildings to Govern Future Growth of LIFI Building Automation Industry

Industrial, Commercial and Residential are major application markets for the global LIFI Building Automation industry. Commercial building segment held the largest share of global LIFI Building Automation industry in 2021 with over 40% contribution to revenue generated by LIFI Building Automation market. Growing building automation and smart building trend in North America and Europe is mainly driving the demand for LIFI Building Automation in the region.

While, industrial and residential applications are also expected to contribute in growth of LIFI Building Automation industry. However, as the industry is still in nascent stage the cost of LIFI Building Automation is considerably high and probably one of the major constraints for the growth of the global LIFI Building Automation market.

North America is Leading LIFI Building Automation Demand

North America is leading the LIFI Building Automation industry with over 35% share in 2021. Increasing demand for energy efficient building, adoption of advanced technology and need for high speed data transmission and communication are some of the major factors influencing the demand for LIFI Building Automation in the region. U.S. is single largest market for the LIFI Building Automation with over 25% share in global market.

Major players operating in the LIFI Building Automation industry include but not limited to LightBee Corp., Lucibel SA, LVX System, Oledcomm SAS, pureLiFi Ltd, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Signify Holding BV, SLD laser and Velmenni OU. Global LIFI Building Automation market is characterized by the presence of large number of players across the world.

Market Segmentation

Global LIFI Building Automation Market by Type, 2016 – 2028

Indoor

Outdoor

Global LIFI Building Automation Market by Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2028

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global LIFI Building Automation Market by Company, 2016 – 2028

LightBee Corp.

Lucibel SA

LVX System

Oledcomm SAS

pureLiFi Ltd

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Signify Holding BV

SLD laser

Velmenni OU

Others

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/lifi-building-automation-market

Related Reprots:

Tower Mounted Amplifier Market– Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Smart Sensors Market- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2019 – 2027

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, nonlegislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Company Name: Credence Research

Contact Person: Chris Smith

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18003618290

City: SAN JOSE

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/lifi-building-automation-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global LIFI Building Automation Market is anticipated to reach around USD 9,437.00 million in 2028 – Credence Research