Growing R&D of AI & VR Platforms facilitate Global Graphic Processing Units (GPU) Market Growth

Global Graphic Processing Units (GPU) Market Scenario
The graphics processing unit (GPU) is one of the most important computing technology types for business and personal computing. The advanced GPUs unlock new content creation, machine learning, and gaming possibilities.
Also, GPUs are gaining popularity in artificial intelligence (AI) and creative production. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an important driver of innovations in the global digital reality market. These include X Reality (XR), augmented reality, and virtual reality. As a result, there has been research with regard to AI technology, user interfaces, modeling, and graphical simulation. At the same time, there is a huge need for VR and AI platforms for efficient gaming purposes. This has led to companies launching GPU innovations in the market. For instance, NVidia introduced its new RTX graphics card that uses AI for efficiency in 2020. Besides, AI can increase the value of strengthening and promoting human activities. Therefore, the rising R&D in VR and AI is one of the main drivers of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market growth. However, the market growth is restricted by the shortage of semiconductor chips.
Market Segmentation
Market by Type
- Hybrid
- Integrated
- Discrete
Market by End-User Industry
- Electronics
- Media & Entertainment
- Defense & Intelligence
- IT & Telecommunication
- Other Industries
Market by Device
- Television
- Smartphone
- Tablet
- Gaming Console
- Computer
- Other Devices
Report Highlights
– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2030, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2030
Companies Profiled
- APPLE INC
- GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD
- ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC
- QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC
- TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
- SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
- SONY CORPORATION
- ALPHABET INC (GOOGLE)
- NVIDIA CORPORATION
- INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
- INTEL CORPORATION
- ARM HOLDINGS PLC
- IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD
- FUJITSU LIMITED
- EVGA CORPORATION
