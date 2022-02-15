Growing R&D of AI & VR Platforms facilitate Global Graphic Processing Units (GPU) Market Growth

“Global Graphic Processing Units (GPU) Market”

As per a new market research report launched by Inkwood Research, the Global Graphic Processing Units (GPU) Market is expected to reach $169.82 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 33.32% over the forecasting years.

Global Graphic Processing Units (GPU) Market Scenario

The graphics processing unit (GPU) is one of the most important computing technology types for business and personal computing. The advanced GPUs unlock new content creation, machine learning, and gaming possibilities.

Also, GPUs are gaining popularity in artificial intelligence (AI) and creative production. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an important driver of innovations in the global digital reality market. These include X Reality (XR), augmented reality, and virtual reality. As a result, there has been research with regard to AI technology, user interfaces, modeling, and graphical simulation. At the same time, there is a huge need for VR and AI platforms for efficient gaming purposes. This has led to companies launching GPU innovations in the market. For instance, NVidia introduced its new RTX graphics card that uses AI for efficiency in 2020. Besides, AI can increase the value of strengthening and promoting human activities. Therefore, the rising R&D in VR and AI is one of the main drivers of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market growth. However, the market growth is restricted by the shortage of semiconductor chips.

Market Segmentation

Market by Type

Hybrid

Integrated

Discrete

Market by End-User Industry

Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Defense & Intelligence

IT & Telecommunication

Other Industries

Market by Device

Television

Smartphone

Tablet

Gaming Console

Computer

Other Devices

Companies Profiled

APPLE INC

GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC

QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

SONY CORPORATION

ALPHABET INC (GOOGLE)

NVIDIA CORPORATION

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

ARM HOLDINGS PLC

IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD

FUJITSU LIMITED

EVGA CORPORATION

