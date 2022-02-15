USD 41.4 Bn Global Breakfast Cereals Market Value to Register 5.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, finds Bekryl Intelligence

“Breakfast Cereals Market Report 2022 Edition”

According to recently released report by Bekryl Market Analysts, Global breakfast cereals market value is expected to surpass USD 79 billion by 2030.

Global breakfast cereals market value is expected to surpass USD 79 billion by 2030, finds Bekryl Market Analysts. Top seven players to account for over 90% of global revenue share. Over the last five years, the competition in breakfast cereals market has heightened with many regional players emerging in already saturated market. Companies are focusing on regional taste flavored products to ensure long term sustainability and gain market share over the time period. Globally, the industry will be driven by demand for healthy and organic breakfast cereal

Some key trends from the global Breakfast Cereals market:

Trend#1: North America to Dominate the Global Breakfast Cereal Market Revenue

North America is estimated to account for 35.8% of global revenue share in 2022. It is expected to hold its market dominance throughout the forecast period. The industry is highly saturated and is facing stiff competition from alternative breakfast segment. Millennial consumers have wide range of choices ranging from energy bars to biscuits. Cutthroat competition has led cereal companies to invest in product innovation. Various new flavor variants were launched in 2017 and 2021. The trend is likely to continue to maintain market presence. Also, companies are increasing their foodservice distribution networks to minimize the competition from outside the industry.

Trend#2: Breakfast Cereals Companies are Tapping Teens and Young Adult Population to Drive Revenue

Less than a decade ago, cereals use to enjoy the dominance on almost each age group. However, in last few years, the trend has shifted towards 12 to 21 age group population. There has been rise in overall consumption of breakfast cereals among teenagers as compared to middle aged and aging population. As such, companies are focusing mainly on enhancing products with wide range of flavors. Few companies are also investing on packaging to build brand reputation among young consumers.

Trend#3: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets to Account for 65% of Global Breakfast Cereals Sales in 2022

Offline shelves still dominate the global sales of breakfast cereals. Over 65% of breakfast cereals is estimated to be sold through hypermarkets and supermarkets in 2022. Large number of consumers prefer buying groceries from supermarkets. While supermarkets dominated the global point of breakfast cereals sales, independent grocery stores are preferred choice of consumers in South East Asia.

Trend#4: Organic Cereal Launch Likely to be at Center of Strategic Breakfast Cereal Business Expansion

Companies are focusing on launching organic cereals in order to provide healthy cereals and create brand presence among millennial. Various such products are expected to be launched by 2030. Organic cereals is growing at a CAGR of 7.9% and will capture a chunk of market by 2030.

Some key global Breakfast Cereals market players are:

PepsiCo

Nestle

Marico Limited

Calbee Inc.

Bagrrys

General Mills

Kellogg Company

B&G Foods

Bekryl has analyzed the breakfast cereal market value by:

By Cereal Type:

Ready to Eat (RTE) Cereals

Hot Cereals

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Company Outlets

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

Others

