Smart Pill Technologies Market 2022 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Forecasts to 2028

Description

This global study of the Smart Pill Technologies Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Smart Pill Technologies industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Smart pill technology is a revolutionary technological innovation that has reduced the gap between healthcare and digital technology. Smart pills or Nootropics are basically medical devices and small embedded electronic appliances such as sensors, cameras and trackers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Pill Technologies in global, including the following market information: Global Smart Pill Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions) Global Smart Pill Technologies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units) Global top five Smart Pill Technologies companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Pill Technologies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Occult GI Bleeding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Pill Technologies include CapsoVision, Given Imaging, Medimetrics S.A., Olympus Corporation, Bio-Images Research Limited, IntroMedic Inc, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd, Proteus Digital Health Inc and Novartis AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Smart Pill Technologies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Smart Pill Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Smart Pill Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%) Key companies Smart Pill Technologies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Smart Pill Technologies sales share in global market, 2021 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CapsoVision

Given Imaging

Medimetrics S.A.

Olympus Corporation

Bio-Images Research Limited

IntroMedic Inc

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd

Proteus Digital Health Inc

Novartis AG

Philips Healthcare

Total Market by Segment: Global Smart Pill Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Occult GI Bleeding

Crohn’s Disease

Small Bowel Tumors

Celiac Disease

Inherited Polyposis Syndromes

Global Smart Pill Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Capsule Endoscopy

Drug Delivery

Patient monitoring of cancer

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

2 Global Smart Pill Technologies Overall Market Size

3 Company Landscape

4 Market Sights by Product

5 Sights by Application

6 Sights by Region

7 Players Profiles

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Smart Pill Technologies Market 2022 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Forecasts to 2028