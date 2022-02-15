Fresh Pasta Market 2022 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Forecasts to 2028

The global key manufacturers of Fresh Pasta include Giovanni Rana, Olivieri (Ebro Foods), Voltan SpA, Ugo Foods Group, Waitrose, RP’s Pasta Company, Il Pastaio, Spaghetto Factory and Maffei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

A New Market Study, Titled "Fresh Pasta Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured

Description

This global study of the Fresh Pasta Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Fresh Pasta industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fresh pasta is made from a simple dough of eggs and flour, usually all-purpose flour or “00” high-gluten flour. The dough is kneaded like bread dough and then pressed through rollers until it’s as thin as desired. Then it’s cut into long noodles or formed and stuffed into tortellini and ravioli.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fresh Pasta in global, including the following market information: Global Fresh Pasta Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions) Global Fresh Pasta Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT) Global top five Fresh Pasta companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fresh Pasta market was valued at 1281 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1501.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Long Style Pasta Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Fresh Pasta manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Fresh Pasta revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Fresh Pasta revenues share in global market, 2021 (%) Key companies Fresh Pasta sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Fresh Pasta sales share in global market, 2021 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Giovanni Rana

Olivieri (Ebro Foods)

Voltan SpA

Ugo Foods Group

Waitrose

RP’s Pasta Company

Il Pastaio

Spaghetto Factory

Maffei

Lilly’s Fresh Pasta

Pastificio Gaetarelli

Pastificio Mansi

The Fresh Pasta Company

Pastificio Brema

Pasta Jesce

Marcello Raffetto

Total Market by Segment: Global Fresh Pasta Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Long Style Pasta

Short Style Pasta

Filled Style Pasta

Global Fresh Pasta Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Residential

Restaurant

Airplane

Train

Others

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

2 Global Fresh Pasta Overall Market Size

3 Company Landscape

4 Market Sights by Product

5 Sights by Application

6 Sights by Region

7 Players Profiles

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Continue…

