Global Veterinary Medicines Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Veterinary Medicines Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global veterinary medicine market, assessing the market based on its segments like major products, routes of administration, animal type, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/veterinary-medicines-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 21.7 billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.6%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 28.4 billion
Pet ownership is on the rise which is driving the veterinary medication business. According to the American Pet Products Association, the United States spent USD 103.6 billion on pets in 2020 alone. The need for veterinary pharmaceuticals is increasing as pet parents spend more money to extend the lives of their pets, moving the market forward. The COVID-19 epidemic has fueled the trend of pet ownership even more, as people increasingly rely on companion animals for emotional support during stay-at-home orders and statewide lockdowns. This is likely to increase demand for veterinary medicines, boosting the veterinary medicines industry’s growth in the next years.
The rising prevalence of animal epidemics and outbreaks is driving up demand for animal vaccinations, which is propelling the business forward. Pet parents are increasingly favoring immunizations as advances in vaccine technology lead to the production of more efficient vaccines. Furthermore, the increased desire for alternative medications for animals to reduce antibiotic use is boosting market growth. As a result, in the forecast term, the development of efficient immunotherapy for animals to treat bacteria-related disorders is expected to boost the veterinary pharmaceuticals industry’s growth.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/veterinary-medicines-market
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The rising prevalence of animal epidemics and outbreaks is driving up demand for animal vaccinations, which is propelling the business forward. Pet parents are increasingly favouring immunizations as advances in vaccine technology led to the production of more efficient vaccines. The increased desire for alternative medications for animals to reduce antibiotic use is boosting market growth. As a result, in the forecast term, the development of efficient immunotherapy for animals to treat bacteria-related disorders is expected to boost the veterinary pharmaceuticals industry’s growth.
By type of animals, the market is bifurcated into:
- Companion Animals
- Livestock Animals
The major products of veterinary medicine are:
- Drugs
- Anti-infective
- Anti-inflammatory
- Parasiticide
- Vaccines
- Inactivated vaccines
- Attenuated vaccines
- Recombinant vaccines
- Medicated Feed Additives
- Amino acids
- Antibiotics
The market can be broadly categorised based on its routes of administration into:
- Oral Route
- Parenteral Route
- Topical Route
Based on distribution channels, the market is divided into:
- Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Veterinary Pharmacies
The market can be broadly divided into regions including:
- North America
- Europe
- The Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- The Middle East
- Africa
- Others
Market Trends
The market for veterinary medications is being fueled by the adoption of the newest technical breakthroughs and innovations. As a result, the cost-effectiveness of animal therapy is increasing, bolstering market growth. The deployment of effective medications for animals is expanding as veterinarians increasingly embrace technology such as Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver optimal medicinal therapy to animals. Furthermore, the development of animal wearable devices is increasing the attention on animal health, enhancing the veterinary drugs industry’s growth. In developing countries, the increased availability of effective animal care is driving up demand for veterinary drugs.
The market is predicted to develop due to the start of numerous research initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of animals. The development of predictive biomarker techniques that can aid in early diagnosis of pathology or disease is expected to boost demand for veterinary pharmaceuticals, boosting market growth. The trend of preventive care is driving up demand for medicines to reduce the risk of disease transmission and infection in animals, which is expected to propel the veterinary pharmaceuticals market forward during the forecast period.
Latest News on Veterinary Medicine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-veterinary-medicines-market
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC., Evonik Industries AG, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
Read More Reports:
Global Portable Ultrasound Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-ultrasound-market
Global Ophthalmic Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ophthalmic-devices-market
Global Liposomal Doxorubicin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/liposomal-doxorubicin-market
Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/peptide-therapeutics-market
United States Ostomy Care and Accessories Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-ostomy-care-and-accessories-market
Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.
Content Source @https://takeitcool.com/global-veterinary-medicines-market-size-share-key-players-demand-growth-analysis-research-report/
Media Contact
Company Name: Expert Market Research
Contact Person: Matt Johnson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-415-325-5166
Address:30 North Gould Street
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Veterinary Medicines Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.